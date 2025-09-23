MVP Says He Has “Zero Respect” For Triple H

MVP is not backing down from his stance on Triple H.

During a conversation with TMZ’s Inside the Ring, the veteran wrestler stood by remarks he made earlier this year when he stated he had no respect for WWE’s Chief Content Officer. MVP revealed that he will eventually go into full detail about his issues with Triple H on his podcast, Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze.

“But I stand by those words,” MVP explained. “I have zero respect for him personally or professionally. And when I tell why, people will be like okay, that makes sense. Because again, and I’ll just say this, if I say something about you, I will say it to you. And if you come and ask me about what I said, I’m not gonna say I didn’t say it.”

This is not the first time MVP has publicly expressed his feelings. Back in May, during an interview with BetIdeas, he emphasized that his issue with Triple H had nothing to do with race, but everything to do with how he viewed him on a personal level.

“And I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race,” MVP said at the time. “My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him.”

Now competing in AEW alongside Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, MVP continues to make his mark. The group has already captured the AEW Tag Team Championships, though they recently suffered a setback at All Out when The Demand, represented by Ricochet and the GOA, defeated them in trios competition.

