WWE Monday Night Raw Results - September 22, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Cody Rhodes and Stephanie Vaquer will be on hand, Penta & The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) collide with The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Grayson Waller in a No Disqualification Match, Bayley takes on Roxanne Perez and more!

Check back for live results at a special time today on Netflix at 7/6 C.

We kick off RAW with clips from Wrestlepalooza.

We then cut to The Vision (Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman), Stephanie Vaquer & her dad, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Grayson Waller, Bayley, and LA Knight all arriving at the arena. As Knight walks in we see Rusev push Dominik Mysterio against some equipment and then we cut to ringside.

Cody Rhodes makes his way out and wonders what we want to talk about. He says we can talk about the Crown Jewel Championship Ring and how he would love to have another one and Seth Rollins' music hits cutting off Rhodes. Rollins makes his way out with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman. Rollins gets in the ring, while his thugs wait outside the ring. Rollins says from the moment both he and Rhodes left SummerSlam, he had the Crown Jewel date circled in his calendar. It's going to be champion -vs- champions at Crown Jewel and May the best man win. He says it should be that simple, but it isn't because what they have is deeper and bigger than that. Rollins says he's good at reading people and he knows what the WWE Universe thinks about him and he knows what the locker room thinks about him and he doesn't give a damn. He says no one knows what's good for them and the people who jeer him shouldn't be given the right to make decisions. The crowd chants CM Punk and Rollins calls him a moron and then asks Rhodes what he thinks of Rollins. Rollins wants the truth, so Rhodes says he'll give him the truth. He says it's complicated and it shouldn't be - he says Rollins has made some questionable choices, like aligning with Paul Heyman, but what does Rhodes think of him? Rhodes says Rollins changed his life. He says Rollins changed his career and that's why it's complicated. Rhodes wants to know what Rollins thinks about Rollins. Rhodes says the Seth Rollins with unlimited potential is hiding behind his goons now. Rhodes asks Rollins what he can do for Rollins right now. Rollins shows off a watch that Rhodes gave Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Rollins says he hasn't worn the watch since then till tonight. Rollins is unsure if the watch was given as a token gesture or if it was a real heartfelt gift. Rollins says Rhodes undermines Rollins all the time and takes shots at Rollins by saying that Rhodes himself is the only person to lead this company. Rollins says that Rhodes either thinks Rollins isn't good enough, or that he's just not as good as Rhodes. Rollins says The Vision isn't made up of goons, but of individuals wanting to push this company ahead. Rollins tells Rhodes that he can be the quarterback, but he'll be Rollins' quarterback. Rollins says he's the alpha and this isn't a two man show. Rhodes says he has two questions - in the three matches they've had, it's been one on one - will that be the case at Crown Jewel and question two, in the three matches they've had, how many has Rollins won. Rhodes gives Rollins his mic and leaves the ring. Breakker and Reed stand in his way and Rollins signals for them to let Rhodes through. Rhodes makes his way past The Vision, but on high alert.

Jimmy Uso walks backstage and walks up to Jey Uso. Jimmy says their loss to The Vision is trash and he knows they can beat The Vision and he went to Adam Pearce to request a match but Pearce told him Jey has a match with LA Knight. Jimmy tells Jey to get his shit together - Jey gets mad at Jimmy and says Knight is the reason they lost. Jey says they'll take care of all that after he takes care of Knight.

Match 1: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Grayson Waller -vs- The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) & Penta

All six men go at it at the bell. The War Raiders and Penta clean house and they all go to suicide dive onto their opponents but get tripped and dragged out of the ring. Ivar and Woods fight in the ring. Woods gets squashed in the corner and Kingston runs in and kicks down Ivar. Erik comes in and neutralizes Kingston. Waller runs in and hits Erik with a Kendo Stick and Penta gets revenge by taking out Waller with the stick. The action spills outside the ring and Ivar takes out his opponents and Ivar takes out Waller and Penta suicide dives onto Woods and Kingston and we get a commercial.

We're back, Penta is getting tripled teamed. A table has been set up in the ring in the corner. Waller is tossed out of the ring and Kingston is taken down with a headscissors and Woods is knocked out of the ring. Woods trips up and sets Penta on a table outside the ring. Kingston leg drops off the top rope to the outside onto Penta. Waller tries to cover Penta and The War Raiders break the pin. The New Day run in and save Waller from a beating. Erik headbutts Waller and chokeslams The New off the ropes onto the mat and Ivar goes for a moonsault and misses. Woods and Kingston beat on Ivar on the apron and Waller goes for a hurricanrana but Ivar powerbombs Waller on the apron. Erik hits a Boss Man slam on Woods on the apron and Kingston takes out Erilk from the barricades. Back in the ring, Penta throws Kingston into the table. Waller hits Penta with the Kendo Stick and he and Penta punch each other on the top rope. Penta hits an Avalanche Mexican Destroyer on Waller and gets the win.

Winners: The War Raiders & Penta

The Judgement Day is backstage. Dominik Mysterio runs in and ask Finn Balor for help with Rusev. Mysterio is worried that Rusev is after him. Balor tells Mysterio to ask El Grande Americano and then says he's busy tonight. Mysterio asks JD McDonagh and he says he's busy too. Roxanne Perez tells McDonagh he should help Mysterio and McDonagh agrees. Mysterio says he talked to Adam Pearce and McDonagh can fight him tonight.

Lyra Valkyria is backstage and Bayley comes up to her and Valkyria apologizes for last week and Bayley cuts her off and gets all excited and asks Valkyria to be in her corner today. Valkyria says Bayley screamed at her last week and called her and idiot. Bayley doesn't recall and Valkyria agrees to go out with her. Stephanie Vaquer walks by as Bayley leaves and Vaquer is on after this commercial break.

Adam Pearce is in the ring when we get back from the commercial break. Pearce introduces the new Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Pearce congratulates Vaquer, Vaquer thanks him and says this has been her life dream and it felt impossible. She says she worked for it, and sacrificed some much for it and she made it. She talks about beating Iyo Sky on Saturday and then thanks her dad who she calls her hero. Papa Vaquer waves to the crowd. Vaquer says the championship represents the motivation and support the fans have given her. She thanks her fans and says her fire will keep making history and nobody can stop her. Pearce tells her that on Friday, we will find out if she faces Nia Jax, Jade Cargill or Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel. Vaquer says she'll be ready and she'll be there and we get pyro for Vaquer.

Nikki Bella talks to Stephanie Vaquer backstage. Rhea Ripley comes in and they both congratulate Vaquer. Asuka and Kairi Sane come by and Asuka gets in Vaquer's face. Ripley says she's sick and tired of Asuka's attitude. Asuka tells Ripley to stay from Iyo Sky. Ripley challenges Asuka to a match tonight. Asuka leaves and Sane apologizes to Ripley until Asuka yells at her to come with her.

Match 2: Bayley w/Lyra Valkyria -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

We get the bell, Perez and Bayley circle each other and lock up. Bayley gets Perez down on the mat and Perez sends Bayley into the corner. Bayley slams down Perez and Perez comes back pushing Bayley in the corner. Bayley punches Perez and Perez tries rolling her up. Bayley knocks down Perez and hits a forearm and clothesline and covers Perez for a near fall. Perez rolls to the apron and kicks Bayley. She runs around the ring and Bayley follows her. Perez drives Bayley into the barricades and then tosses her back in the ring. Bayley hits a belly to back suplex on Perez and then clobbers her in the corner. Perez kicks down Bayley and climbs the ropes. Bayley climbs up too and punches Perez. Perez sneaks out from under her and kicks her on the ropes. Valkyria and Rodriguez argue outside the ring while Perez stands on Bayley's knee using the ropes and we cut to commercial break.

Back to the match, Perez tries to submit Bayley and Bayley hammers out of the hold. Perez kicks Bayley's leg and then hits a running elbow to Bayley's back. Perez goes for her jumping moonsault but Bayley gets her knees up. Perez is sent to the apron and then guillotined and leg dropped on the bottom rope. Bayley kicks Perez and slams her down to the mat. Bayley comes off the middle rope and hits an elbow on Perez and covers for a near fall. Bayley climbs the ropes again, this time Perez knocks her on the apron and climbs up with her. Perez hits a top rope hurricanrana and then hits a cartwheel knee stomp and covers Bayley for a near fall. Perez slaps Bayley and then kicks her. Perez misses PopRox and rolls up Bayley for two. Bayley punches Perez and Perez runs up the ropes with Bayley and slams her down. Bayley rolls out of the ring and Perez goes for a suicide dive but Bayley makes her eat a solid punch. Perez then hits PopRox on Bayley outside the ring and rolls back in the ring. Bayley barely makes it in the ring for the 10 count. Perez distracts the ref and Rodriguez attacks Bayley. Valkyria attacks Rodriguez and Perez splashes out onto Valkyria. Bayley loses her mind in the ring seeing Valkyria get beaten up. Bayley pulls Perez into the ring with her hair and then hits a Bayley to Belly and then knees Perez. Bayley then hits RosePlant and gets the win.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Valkyria celebrates with Bayley and Bayley isn't having any of it. She pushes Valkyria to the mat and gets upset that Valkyria thinks she can touch her and tells Valkyria to stay out of her way.

Jimmy Uso approaches Cody Rhodes and they reminisce about Wrestlepalooza. Rhodes asks how Jey is doing. Jimmy says Jey is in his head and isn't listening to him, so maybe he'll listen to Rhodes. Rhodes agrees to talk to Jey.

Cody Rhodes talks to Jey Uso in his locker room. Rhodes asks Jey if he's good and Jey says he is. Rhodes talks about the high and lows and the wins and losses. Rhodes says we believe in him and Jey says he'll find his way to the top again.

Match 3: JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio -vs- Rusev

Rusev trash talks Mysterio at the bell. Rusev kicks down McDonagh and punches him into the corner. Rusev punches out McDonagh and McDonagh comes back with chops to Rusev. Rusev suplexes McDonagh twice and kicks McDonagh. Rusev hits an elbow and then chokes McDonagh on the ropes and follows that up with a kick to his gut. Rusev kicks McDonagh in the face and then punches McDonagh. McDonagh chops Rusev back and the runs out of the ring as Rusev chases him. McDonagh is thrown in the air back in the ring. Rusev tosses McDonagh back outside the ring and then stares at Mysterio. Mysterio checks on McDonagh and Rusev goes to McDonagh and slams him into the barricades. McDonagh slams the steel steps onto Rusev and kicks him on the apron. McDonagh sends Rusev into the ring post and then hits a springboard moonsault to the outside on Rusev and we cut to commercial break.

We're back to the match. Rusev gets McDonagh on the top turnbuckle and Rusev punches McDonagh on the top rope. McDonagh slides between Rusev's legs and pulls him off the ropes. McDonagh hits a jawbreaker on Rusev and knocks down Rusev. McDonagh kicks down Rusev and hits a flying knee and covers Rusev who kicks out immediately. McDonagh DDT's Rusev and then headbutts Rusev. McDonagh hits a moonsault and covers Rusev for a near fall. McDonagh punches Rusev and hits a few running clotheslines trying to take down Rusev. Rusev grabs McDonagh and slams him down onto the mat. Rusev hits the Mashka Kick on McDonagh and then slaps McDonagh in The Accolade. McDonagh yells for Mysterio who goes to help Rusev but stops and McDonagh submits.

Winner by Submission: Rusev

Rusev doesn't let go and Mysterio doesn't help. Finn Balor runs down and attacks Rusev breaking the hold. Balor and Mysterio help McDonagh to the back as Balor yells at Mysterio.

Asuka warms up backstage with Kairi Sane. Iyo Sky comes in and tells Asuka she doesn't have to do this, and Asuka says she is going to teach Ripley respect and leaves. Sane talks to Sky and says Asuka is the reason they're all in the WWE and Asuka then yells at her to follow her.

Jackie Redmond talks to LA Knight backstage. Knight talks about how Jey Uso is so mad at him from whatever happened on Saturday. Knight says he doesn't want to hurt Jey but he will if he has to.

Match 4: Jey Uso -vs- LA Knight

Uso punches Knight right off the bell. Uso strikes Knight in the corner. Knight regroups and punches Uso, Uso takes down Knight with a flying forearm. Uso mounts Knight and punches him and then kicks Knight. Knight hits a neck breaker out of nowhere and flattens Uso. Knight goes for BFT but Uso counters and Knight sends Uso out of the ring. Knight goes for a baseball slide and misses allowing Uso to clotheslines Knight outside the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

We return to the show, Knight boots Uso in the corner - Uso kicks down Knight right after that and then slams into him in the corner. Uso covers Knight who kicks out at two. Uso gets on the top turnbuckle and Knight punches him and then climbs up with him. Knight gets knocked down and he runs back up and hits a superplex on Uso. Knight and Uso trade punches in the middle of the ring. Knight goes for BFT and Uso counters, Uso goes for a superkick - Knight counters and Knight hits a Burning Hammer on Uso and covers him for a near fall. Uso then rolls up Knight for a two count. Knight goes for a jumping neck breaker but Uso counters it and Knight rolls out of the ring. Uso hits a suicide dive on Knight and then gets Knight back in the ring and superkicks him. Uso covers Knight again, and Knight kicks out. Uso tries to spear Knight but Knight kicks Uso and DDT's Uso. Knight hits a top rope elbow on Uso and out of nowhere, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed run out. Knight attacks Reed and Breakker and then gets back in the ring and Uso spears him and hits the Uso Splash and gets the win.

Winner: Jey Uso

Uso walks away and head to the back. Jimmy Uso comes out and tells Jey to help him with Knight because Reed and Breakker will destroy him. Jey leaves and Jimmy runs to the ring with a chair. Paul Heyman makes The Vision retreat as Uso stands in the ring with Knight writhing in pain on the mat.

Seth Rollins is backstage with Becky Lynch. Lynch talks trash about Cody Rhodes and The Usos. Lynch says they're being disrespectful and takes issue with Rhodes calling her "lovely". Lynch says they've been too lenient and she says she's going to make an example and leaves.

Rhea Ripley stretches backstage. Iyo Sky comes up to her and asks Ripley to call off the match. Ripley says she's had enough of the disrespect and maybe she and Asuka will find respect for each other. Ripley tells Sky to be careful around Asuka. Sky tells Ripley she wouldn't be here without Asuka and Asuka is her family. She can trust Asuka but can she trust Ripley? Sky leaves and Ripley is stressed because that's not what she meant.

Maxxine Dupri talks to Adam Pearce backstage. She says she wants to get in the ring and Pearce says he'll find her the right opportunity. Once Dupri leaves, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee pop in and complain to Pearce about all three El Grande Americanos. Lee and Styles ask for a tag match against two of them. Pearce agrees.

Match 5: Asuka w/Kairi Sane -vs- Rhea Ripley

We get the bell, Asuka goes to kick Ripley and Ripley ducks. Asuka kicks Ripley and runs into the corner. Asuka rolls up Ripley for a near fall and Ripley fires back and throws Asuka across the ring. Ripley is knocked off the apron and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Asuka has Ripley in a submission hold and then slams down Ripley. Asuka kicks Ripley in the corner and then sends Ripley onto the apron and kicks her. Asuka hits a Dragon Screw through the ropes on Ripley and this sends Ripley back into the ring. Ripley tries to slap Asuka but Asuka slaps Ripley. Ripley then slaps Asuka and clotheslines her down. Asuka is slammed down and dropkicked. Ripley hits a bridged suplex and Asuka kicks out of the hold. Asuka counters a Razor's Edge and kicks Ripley down and covers her for a two count. Asuka assaults Ripley on the mat and Ripley tries to kick down Asuka. Asuka keeps kicking Ripley's leg and Ripley is able to kick Asuka out of the ring. Ripley hits a somersault/cannonball onto Asuka outside the ring and we cut to a break.

We return to RAW, Ripley stomps on Asuka in the middle of the ring and then slaps a leg scissors on Asuka. Asuka tries to reverse into a pin and then counters it into an ankle lock. Ripley punches out of the hold and Ripley smacks Asuka in the corner. Asuka is placed on the top rope and Ripley climbs up with her and goes for a superplex. Ripley slams down Asuka from the top rope and both women are laid out in the ring. Asuka and Ripley punch each other in the middle of the ring. Asuka rolls up Ripley who kicks out. Asuka is hit with a spinning elbow and then a superkick. Ripley connects with Razor's Edge and then hits a Shining Wizard Asuka and covers her for a near fall. Ripley goes for Riptide, Asuka counters and puts Ripley in an arm bar. Ripley powers out of the arm bar and runs at Asuka and collides with the ring post. Asuka kicks Ripley and covers for a two count. Asuka kicks Ripley and Ripley catches a kick and knocks Asuka. Asuka starts striking Ripley and Ripley is knocked out of the ring. Asuka tries to distract the ref to allow Sane to attack Ripley but Sane doesn't. Asuka comes out of the ring and yells at Sane and slams Ripley's head into the announce desk. Asuka yells some more at Sane and then gets back in the ring. Ripley strikes Asuka and Asuka throws Ripley into another ankle lock. Asuka slams down Ripley and climbs the ropes. Asuka jumps off the top rope and Ripley dropkicks her in the air. Asuka tells Sane to get involved and punch Ripley. Sane goes to punch Ripley but Ripley catches her. Asuka goes to hit Ripley with Empress Impact but Asuka hits Sane instead. Ripley pins Asuka off the distraction and gets the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

After the match, Asuka mists Ripley and then forces Sane to help her beat on Ripley. Iyo Sky runs out and pleads for Asuka to not hurt Ripley. Asuka and Sky hug in the ring, and Sane is relieved. Asuka then hits Sky with a spinning strike knocking her down. Asuka orders Sane to attack Sky and she reluctantly agrees. Asuka strikes Sky again and knocks down Ripley again. Asuka tells Sane to hit the Insane Elbow on Sky, and Sane stands on the top rope and thinks about it for a while and then comes down onto Sky. Sky and Ripley lay in the ring as the show goes off the air.