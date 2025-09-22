Ross Hart Reveals Natalya Could Be Rebranded In WWE

During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling Life with Ben Veal” podcast, Ross Hart opened up about the career of his niece, WWE veteran Natalya. He touched on her award-winning achievements, her record-breaking tenure with the company, and even hinted that a major reinvention could soon be coming her way.

Hart had just returned from Las Vegas, where he attended the 59th Cauliflower Alley Club reunion and watched Natalya receive the prestigious Lou Thesz Award. “It was very special,” Hart said. “The Lou Thesz award, I think, recognizes grit and hardness and real wrestling ability, and not someone who’s just too flashy or has a gimmick of some kind, but just someone who’s a hard worker and can go the distance, and I think she’s very deserving of that award.”

He reflected on her historic run in WWE, which has made her the longest-tenured woman in company history. “She’s been there, I believe, I think, over 20 years now, or very close to that,” Hart explained. “She’s had the longest run of any woman in the WWE and still going strong. You know, probably we could go another five years.”

According to Hart, Natalya’s appearances at Josh Barnett’s “Bloodsport” events could be shaping her future direction. “She’s been performing recently on some of these blood sports shows,” he noted. “It’s definitely more of a hardcore situation. It’s more real wrestling and grappling than what you’ll see on on the bigger promotions. And she sort of found a new identity with that.”

That identity, Hart suggested, might soon be introduced to WWE audiences in a completely fresh way. “So, I’m not sure what the storyline they’re they’re doing right now in WWE, but it looks like they might be reinventing her, and she might be coming back under a new name,” he revealed. Outside of WWE, she has been wrestling more seriously under her family name, Nattie Neidhart.

Beyond her own in-ring career, Hart praised the contributions Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) are making at their training school, “Dungeon 2.0,” in Florida. “It’s open to any wrestlers. It’s not just for WWE,” Hart confirmed. “Some AEW performers have gone through, I think some TNA as well… TJ and Natty just have so much they can teach. A lot of that knowledge they can pass on to these younger wrestlers.”

Natalya is also preparing to release a book this fall, offering fans an in-depth look into her life and career.