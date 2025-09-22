D’Lo Brown Admits WWE Missed The Boat On His Push

During a recent Q&A session on “D’Lo Brown Live” via AdFreeShows.com, former WWE star D’Lo Brown offered a thoughtful reflection on his time with the company during the Attitude Era. Known for holding both the European and Intercontinental Championships, Brown discussed how his strengths in the ring shaped the course of his career.

When asked if he ever felt underappreciated for being so skilled at making others look good, Brown explained that his versatility became a double-edged sword. “In wrestling, there’s a term that’s thrown out a lot, and it’s a blessing and a curse. It’s called being a good hand,” Brown said. “And I was put in that mold… I could make anyone look good, because I tried so hard to refine my craft… I wanted to be the best in the ring, and it got to the point where I was pigeonholed into making other guys look good.”

Brown admitted that while this typecast role limited his push, he still valued the opportunity to help others shine. “I have no regrets of that. I had a great role,” he shared. “And a lot of people’s success were built off the backs of guys like me helping them… My goal was to make guys look good. And if that’s all I ever did in wrestling, I was very happy.”

Even so, he acknowledged there was a period when WWE could have elevated him further, particularly during his run as the “Eurocontinental Champion.” At the time, Brown held both the European and Intercontinental titles, which he believed placed him in a prime position to move higher up the card. “I think I could have been a bigger player,” he said. “There was a point where, when I was the Eurocontinental Champion, I was in a really good spot, doing really good things. And it just between change of the booking office, you know, in the upper office of the company, and a couple other changes, it just didn’t work out. And for that, you know, I think they missed the boat on a lot of things, and we could have done more.”

Ultimately, Brown closed by expressing pride in his career while conceding that untapped potential remained. “I think we could have done more. We could have done a lot more,” he said. “I was always taught that the people who are good at what they do make it seem so easy, anyone thinks they can do it. And that was my goal.”

