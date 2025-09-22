×
Tony Khan Teases Potential Return Of AEW Blood & Guts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 22, 2025
Speculation has quickly turned toward the potential return of AEW’s most violent spectacle, Blood & Guts. At the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked directly about whether fans could expect the double-ring war to resurface. Khan’s response was cautious, but hopeful.

“I think there is great potential for a Blood & Guts event,” Khan said. “It requires a unique seating setup because with a two-ring setup, it involves putting an event on sale, basically telling the people, ‘This is going to be Blood & Guts.’ It’s not a show that is up right now because everyone has seen the seat maps, and there are no double-ring shows up. I do think there is a good chance of that. Please stay tuned.”

The last Blood & Guts match took place in July 2024, when Team AEW , made up of Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and The Acclaimed , scored a dramatic victory over The Elite’s group of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Adam Page, and Jack Perry. With AEW’s roster stacked with factions and alliances once again, the timing for the match’s return may be just around the corner.

