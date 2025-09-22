Roman Reigns Officially Returning At WWE Crown Jewel In Australia

Roman Reigns is set to make his long-awaited return to WWE, with the company officially advertising him for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event on October 11. The show will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the news by unveiling the official event poster on social media, prominently featuring “The Tribal Chief.”

Reigns has been absent from television since August 31 at Clash in Paris, where he was stretchered out after a brutal post-match assault at the hands of The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Early speculation suggested he would be sidelined for around a month, but WWE had not set a definitive return date until the Crown Jewel announcement.

During his time away from the ring, Reigns has been in Australia filming his role as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, which is slated for release in October 2026. With filming already underway, Perth was a natural setting for his WWE comeback.

The Crown Jewel poster not only highlights Reigns but also showcases several other top names, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, John Cena, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley.

Although traditionally staged in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s long-running partnership with the Kingdom, this year’s Crown Jewel being held in Australia marks a major international stop on the company’s calendar.

Reigns had been in the middle of a heated rivalry with The Vision before his storyline injury. His return at Crown Jewel sets the stage for potential revenge against Breakker and Reed after their shocking attack in Paris.

