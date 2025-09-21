×
Jack Perry Return At AEW All Out Was Planned Months In Advance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 21, 2025
Jack Perry Return At AEW All Out Was Planned Months In Advance

AEW All Out in Toronto closed with a huge surprise as Luchasaurus brought back his Jurassic Express persona and reunited with Jack Perry. The moment came across as an unplanned shock to the live crowd inside the Scotiabank Arena, but behind the scenes, it had been in the works for months.

Fightful Select reports that AEW had carefully mapped out Perry’s return to television well ahead of time, noting, “The wheels have been in motion for Jack Perry to return for quite some time now, as we’d reported in late July that there were plans for him to come back.”

This update makes it clear that Perry’s comeback was not a last-minute twist but a piece of long-term creative planning. His reunion with Luchasaurus revives one of AEW’s most memorable pairings and adds a new layer to their ongoing story, which has already featured several dramatic shifts since the original Jurassic Express run.

 

