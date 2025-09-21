×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Trish Stratus Calls Out WWE’s Use Of “Champion” Label For Christy Hemme Playboy Cover

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 21, 2025
Trish Stratus Calls Out WWE’s Use Of “Champion” Label For Christy Hemme Playboy Cover

Trish Stratus recently looked back on one of the more controversial moments of WWE’s Diva era, sharing her honest reaction to Christy Hemme being promoted as a “champion” on the cover of Playboy.

Speaking with Inside The Ropes, the WWE Hall of Famer explained how the announcement landed backstage, especially with the women who were working hard to establish themselves as legitimate wrestlers.

“Can I tell you one interesting moment? I do remember one thing. When they did the Playboy cover, and there was like, what did it say at the top? It was like ‘Cover Champion’ or something.”

According to Stratus, the women in the locker room were far from pleased with the title. On camera they smiled and played along, but privately it struck a nerve.

“And so there, internally, just between us guys, when we saw the cover, the wrestling girls were like, ‘Oh hell no.’ You know? But we’re like, ‘Oh, I love your cover, I love your cover, it’s so nice, it’s cool.’”

That frustration eventually bubbled over into her work on WWE television. Trish revealed that when she got a live microphone, she slipped in a pointed line for her peers.

“So yeah, when I went out there, that was not planned. But it was almost like my wink to the girls, like, ‘Watch this, girls.’ So I’m like, ‘You ain’t no champion!’ I don’t know why I spoke in this weird southern… I don’t know. ‘You ain’t no champion, honey!’ I don’t know what that is.”

For Stratus, it was not about mocking Hemme personally, but about setting the record straight on what it meant to truly hold that status.

“So that was a little moment for the girls that I was like, ‘Yeah, right. She’s not. Because she’s not a champion.’”

“Why’d they call her champion? She’s not a champion. Must be clear. Just be clear. She was not a champ. She’s a champion of the Diva Search. But they didn’t imply that. They were saying ‘champion’, you know, like, as in what I was. I was the champion, sir.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy