Hangman Page Says WWE Did Not Cross AEW’s Mind At All Out

AEW wrapped up its All Out 2025 pay-per-view in Toronto with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW President Tony Khan addressing the media about the company’s mindset during the much-discussed head-to-head clash with WWE Wrestlepalooza.

When pressed on whether WWE’s event factored into AEW’s backstage conversations, Page made it clear the locker room’s attention was fixed solely on their own show and their fans.

“That’s a great question, because I think the assumption would be it’s what we’re talking about, it’s what we’re worried about. But the truth, the honest truth, is that it’s not remotely. You know, it’s something that we see coming. When it does happen, it’s like, okay, ‘yeah, yeah, I figured.’ And it’s not something we’re thinking about. We’re so focused on what we do here. You know, we’ve got, how many people here today? Over 13,000 people in the building today who came to see us. All those people buying those pay-per-views, they’re here to watch us. That’s what we’re focused on. And I know that might not be what you would assume is happening and what the talk is, but that’s the honest truth. We are just so committed and so focused on putting forth the best effort that we can. That’s all that’s on our mind, and that’s honest to God.”

Khan backed up Page’s stance, praising the spirit of AEW’s locker room and describing the night as a celebration of the promotion’s growth.

“Definitely felt like the energy backstage today, and at All In Texas, was very much focused on what everyone felt was going to be a great event. And tonight, everybody came out. Thankfully, I felt like the vibe after was so positive about AEW and what we’re doing here, what a great show we had, what a great champion we have, what a great new women’s world champion we have. And I really felt like tonight this show was a celebration of this locker room.”

Page closed the night by defeating TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher in the main event to retain the AEW World Championship. The show drew more than 13,000 fans inside the arena and thousands more watching on pay-per-view.