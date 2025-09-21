×
Triple H Reacts To Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 21, 2025
Stephanie McMahon is officially heading into the WWE Hall of Fame.

At the 2025 WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event, The Undertaker surprised Stephanie by announcing that she will be inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame. The reveal caught her completely off guard, as she believed the Deadman’s appearance had been planned for another reason.

After the show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke about his wife’s upcoming induction and revealed her genuine shock.

“Does anybody have a good lawyer? I’m in trouble. Steph is not happy with me. She had no idea. I think she thought Taker was coming out there. It’s her birthday in four days, and she thought he was going to sing happy birthday to her. She had no clue until he said ‘induct.’

She’s one of the most iconic performers of an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there. She was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world: a young, powerful executive and an incredible performer. So to me, not just because she’s my wife, she’s such an incredible performer and part of our business. So well-deserved. I cannot say it enough.”

