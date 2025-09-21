Jake “The Snake” Roberts Says Today’s Talent Has Lost Respect For Kayfabe

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has shared his thoughts on the current generation of professional wrestlers, making it clear he believes the business has changed in ways he does not agree with. Known for his mastery of in-ring psychology and chilling promos, Roberts was never a wrestler who needed flashy entrances or over-the-top theatrics to captivate an audience.

In a recent interview with Games Hub, Roberts expressed concern that younger talent no longer value kayfabe and instead lean too heavily on spectacle to hide shortcomings in the ring. He argued that the reliance on pyro, run-ins, and constant distractions takes away from what wrestling is supposed to be about.

“I do, I think sometimes we use pyro and stuff to cover up the lack of knowledge. Back in the day man, you’re out there alone and you had to do it. But today with all the distractions and the bells and whistles and the pyro and running six, seven guys to the ring, for what? If two guys can’t get it done, get somebody there that can, it’s because guys aren’t learning the way we did,” Roberts explained.

Roberts also pointed to the lighter schedules of today’s wrestlers as a factor holding them back from developing their craft. He emphasized that wrestling only a handful of times each month is not enough to truly grow as a performer. “You know, it’s hard to learn your trade when you’re only doing it once or twice a month and a lot of these guys only wrestle two or three times a month. You don’t get polished wrestling two or three times a month, you get polished by putting it out there and doing it 10 times a month, 15 times a month, 20 times a month, now you’re gonna start picking up stuff.”

Perhaps his biggest frustration, however, lies in what he views as a lack of respect for the core traditions of wrestling, particularly the art of protecting kayfabe. “Guys don’t even care anymore. That’s another thing that pisses me off. They don’t think about it. They couldn’t care less.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).