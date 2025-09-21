Tony Khan Open To Afternoon AEW Pay-Per-Views Becoming Permanent

AEW President Tony Khan has indicated he is open to the idea of permanently shifting some of the company’s pay-per-view events to an afternoon start time. Speaking during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s AEW All Out, Khan highlighted the recent success of afternoon events and suggested it is a strategy worth considering for the long term.

Over the past few months, AEW has experimented with earlier start times for its biggest shows. All Out, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and AEW All In: Texas were all scheduled in the afternoon, with reasons ranging from appealing to international audiences to navigating around WWE’s counter-programming with Wrestlepalooza.

When asked by Davey Portman of Poisonrana whether afternoon pay-per-views could become the standard, Khan seemed positive about the prospect. “It’s definitely something to think about, especially on Saturdays with the way the schedule works and what we’re doing. I do think there is something to it,” he explained. “It’d be something to consider on some of the Sundays. It’s been tremendous for three straight pay-per-views. It’s something I would take into consideration.”

Khan emphasized that AEW’s success in the United Kingdom has been a major factor in exploring this change. “It’s the third straight pay-per-view with an early start time on the East Coast and in the prime time in the UK, and we’ve had great results in the UK. That’s a huge consideration to us, and that’s a big part of it. Whether it’s Saturday or Sunday, it’s something to think about.”

The shift to earlier shows carries several advantages for AEW. International fans, particularly in the UK, get to watch events during prime-time hours, a scheduling move that has delivered positive results. Domestically, afternoon events avoid head-to-head clashes with college football, UFC, or other major sports broadcasts. This weekend’s All Out also gave fans the chance to watch AEW in full before tuning into WWE Wrestlepalooza later in the evening, an approach that many viewers saw as a win.