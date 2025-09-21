Jey Uso Injured At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Enters Concussion Protocol

Jey Uso is dealing with an injury following his tag team match at the inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event. According to Bryan Alvarez, Uso has been placed in concussion protocol after an incident during The Usos’ match against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The moment occurred when Jey struck Breakker with a steel chair, which was legal under the match rules. The chair bounced back after impact and hit Jey in the head, leaving him busted open. Alvarez noted, “Jey busted himself open. He hit Bron with the chair, and it bounced off Bron’s back and split him six ways from Sunday. He’s in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after any injury like this.”

The stipulation allowing the use of chairs was introduced when LA Knight was added at the last minute as special guest referee. Knight’s involvement carried extra interest, given his ongoing issues with The Vision and his more recent tension with Jey Uso.

Shortly after the injury spot, the match came to a close. Breakker connected with a spear on both Usos, sending them through a table in the corner, before Reed delivered his Tsunami splash on Jey to score the win for The Vision. At this time, there is no word on how long Jey may be sidelined.

Although Breakker and Reed picked up a big win, not all members of The Vision left the event victorious. Later in the night, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins teamed with his wife Becky Lynch but was defeated by the returning AJ Lee and CM Punk. The bout was highlighted by Lee’s first in-ring action in more than ten years, where she forced Lynch to submit with her signature Black Widow.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).