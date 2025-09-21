×
Tony Khan To Deliver Major Announcement On AEW Dynamite In Pittsburgh

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 21, 2025
All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that President and CEO Tony Khan will deliver an “important announcement” during this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show is set to air live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and comes just days after the company presented its All Out pay-per-view.

No specifics have been shared about the subject of Khan’s announcement, but AEW has previously used these moments to unveil landmark news. Past Dynamite announcements have included the launch of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in 2022, as well as ticket sales for All In at Wembley Stadium in 2023, which went on to set company records for attendance and revenue.

Alongside the announcement, AEW has also lined up a featured six-man tag team bout. Kazuchika Okada will team with Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero against Mark Briscoe, Hologram, and a mystery partner.

The mystery partner was teased during All Out, where Briscoe was shown speaking with Kyle O’Reilly backstage. O’Reilly, who was on the phone with the unnamed competitor, ended the conversation with “whatever.” That phrase is widely associated with former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, strongly hinting at his return to television as Briscoe and Hologram’s partner.

Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup (September 24, 2025):

  • Tony Khan makes an “important announcement”

  • Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, & Hechicero vs. Mark Briscoe, Hologram, & a mystery partner

