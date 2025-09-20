Undertaker Appears at Wrestlepalooza, Announces Stephanie McMahon for 2026 WWE Hall of Fame!
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 20, 2025
In a surprise segment, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a special appearance at tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event and joined Stephanie McMahon at ringside. He then informed Stephanie and the WWE Universe that she will officially be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026.
What a moment! 🙌
The Undertaker just revealed that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in 2026! pic.twitter.com/3P7zuOSKah
