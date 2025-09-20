×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Undertaker Appears at Wrestlepalooza, Announces Stephanie McMahon for 2026 WWE Hall of Fame!

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 20, 2025
Undertaker Appears at Wrestlepalooza, Announces Stephanie McMahon for 2026 WWE Hall of Fame!

In a surprise segment, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a special appearance at tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event and joined Stephanie McMahon at ringside. He then informed Stephanie and the WWE Universe that she will officially be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy