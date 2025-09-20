AEW All Out 2025 Results (September 20) - Toronto, Ontario, Canada

All Elite Wrestling eased viewers into All Out in Toronto with a quiet arena and a focused pre show. Renee Paquette welcomed fans from inside the ring with Bryan Danielson and RJ City alongside her, and the trio set the table with a preview of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reuniting against FTR. A deep dive on Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin followed, with the panel weighing up the dangers of a Coffin Match. Attention then turned to the AEW Women’s World Championship four way, where Danielson suggested Kris Statlander might be too distracted to finish the job. The TBS Championship discussion rounded out the desk, with talk of Nine Belts Mone defending against the returning first ever AEW Women’s World Champion Riho.

While Zero Hour rolled on, AEW Saturday Tailgate delivered in ring results. The Opps pairing of Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated the WorkHorsemen when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on JD Drake. Daniel Garcia scored a singles win over Katsuyori Shibata after Marina Shafir created a distraction while Garcia was tapping, opening the door for a Gotch style piledriver and arm trapped curb stomp. The Conglomeration and Paragon unit of Hologram, Kyle O Reilly and Roderick Strong beat The Frat House trio of Cole Karter, Preston Vance and Griff Garrison in short order, and Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale topped Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart and Skye Blue to close the pre show action. Back in the arena, Paquette, Danielson and City continued to walk through the card and how to order the pay per view in each market, setting the stage for the main broadcast.

The pay per view opened with the hotly anticipated tag team reunion in front of a loud Toronto crowd. A cold open video led into pyro, and Danielson joined the announce desk. A final hype package played before cameras caught Copeland and Cage meeting Wendel Clark and Bubbles, which only raised the volume. Adam Copeland entered first to a huge ovation, followed by Christian Cage. FTR arrived with Stokely Hathaway to heavy jeers, and the bell rang.

Dax Harwood and Christian Cage began with physical grappling that spilled to the corners. Cage targeted Harwood’s nose before tagging Copeland for crisp double teams. Cash Wheeler slowed Cope with holds, but a Lou Thesz press turned the tide. The veterans isolated Christian with frequent tags and stomps until Cage created separation, booted Wheeler from the top rope, and reached Cope. Copeland hit a Canadian five knuckle shuffle and a Death Valley Driver for two, then locked a Sharpshooter as Cage mirrored the hold on Cash. FTR survived, rallied with Power and Glory and pushed for Shatter Machine. Copeland countered with a Killswitch, only for Hathaway to yank the referee from the ring. Beth Copeland stormed out, dropped Big Stoke, and hauled him away. The chaos built. FTR’s spike piledriver landed for two. Another Shatter Machine connected, but Copeland refused to stay down. With Cage cutting off Harwood, Cope exploded with a spear on Wheeler to secure the three count.

Post match, Nick Wayne and his mother arrived to boos, opening a lane for FTR to blindside the victors. Sabian handcuffed Copeland and FTR drilled Christian with a spike piledriver. They cornered Beth and teased the same, drawing thunderous heat before the segment ended.

Eddie Kingston returned to the ring against Big Bill with Bryan Keith in the big man’s corner. Bill overpowered early, but Kingston’s machine gun chops and an exploder suplex brought him back. Bill’s chokeslam was countered to a DDT, and after heavy swings from both, Kingston scored the pin with a hurriken. Bill and Keith moved in for a post match beatdown until the lights cut and HOOK hit the ring, locking Redrum on Keith and standing with Kingston to end the scene.

MJF and Mark Briscoe then tore into a Tables and Tacks war. Briscoe poured thumbtacks into a circle and tried to fight on his terms, but MJF slammed him repeatedly into the tacks and slow rolled the crowd with table teases. Briscoe turned the tide with a tack body slam and a chokeslam onto the pile, then connected with dives and a Cactus Jack style elbow through a table. MJF answered with pocket sand made of tacks and a tombstone on a tack covered chair. He built a tack covered table and went for a powerbomb, but a top rope struggle ended with Briscoe hitting a Froggy Bow through the tack table, a second Froggy Bow, and finally a Jay Driller onto tacks to win.

A brief parking lot exchange showed Jerry Lynn warning The Acclaimed to appear for a tag match next week or face suspension, with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens bickering until tempers flared.

Trios action followed as The Hurt Syndicate faced Ricochet and The Gates of Agony. MVP demanded Ricochet and was met with evasive tags and targeted leg work once GOA took control. Shelton Benjamin swung the momentum with suplexes, Bobby Lashley landed a spear on Bishop Kaun, and Ricochet broke the pin with a 450 splash. The ringside brawl escalated until GOA set MVP for a Spirit Gun from Ricochet, giving the trio the win.

The TBS Championship match brought a showcase for Mercedes Mone and Riho. Riho countered early for flash two counts and single leg crab attempts. Outside, Riho stomped Mone on the apron and even from the announce desk. The champion regrouped with a Meteora, pendulum offense, and a flying surfboard stretch. Riho fired back with a dragon suplex and double foot stomp near falls. Mone strung together a superplex into Three Amigos and a frog splash that met Riho’s knees. After a flurry of suplexes and roll ups, Mone used the official as a shield, gouged the eyes, hit a lung blower and the Money Maker to retain.

Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada then collided for the AEW Unified Championship. Okada and Takeshita briefly united to punish Dorada before rivalries resurfaced. Dorada’s aerial bursts kept both challengers honest, including a big dive sequence and a rope walking assault. Takeshita blasted Okada with a rolling elbow and Blue Thunder for two. Dorada landed a destroyer on Takeshita and a 450 splash, only for Okada to keep pulling him from pins. A tower of doom exchange sent bodies crashing, Takeshita hit Raging Fire, and Okada answered with a trademark dropkick. In the closing stretch, Takeshita hurled both opponents with a German, Dorada kept flying, and Okada finally cleared The Alpha with a dropkick and finished Dorada with the Rainmaker to retain.

The night then descended into violence with the Coffin Match. Darby Allin jumped Jon Moxley during the crowd walk, hitting a Coffin Drop from a balcony. They fought through the arena, into the caskets, and even broke one. The Death Riders brought a coffin to ringside before Mox told everyone but Marina Shafir to leave. Mox smashed Darby’s hand in the lid and mauled him until Darby produced a hidden fork to cut Mox open. A Coffin Drop, a Scorpion Death Drop, and a steel pipe kept the momentum swinging. Bryan Danielson appeared at ringside with a duffel bag and urged Darby to “Do it! Do it!” Darby pulled a plastic bag, echoing past Death Riders cruelty, and used it on Mox. PAC arrived, hurled Darby onto the coffin, zipped him into a body bag, and fed him to Moxley, who shut the lid for the win. Later backstage, Darby burst from a coffin, overpowered Mox, doused a body bag, and set it on fire before staff swarmed the scene.

Mark Briscoe later confirmed that Orange Cassidy will return on Dynamite, aligning with Briscoe and Hologram while Kyle O Reilly gave a dry “Whatever.”

The AEW Women’s World Championship four way delivered a frantic shift of control. Thekla weaponized the environment and rattled off a trio of spider suplexes, including on the champion Timeless Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter. Storm answered with a hip attack and Storm Zero, Hayter broke the fall, and heavy lariats flew. Thekla snatched submissions, Statlander powered back in, and the closing scramble saw Thekla spear Hayter to the floor. Inside, Statlander trapped Storm in a seatbelt clutch to score the three and capture the title, with Harley Cameron on hand for the celebration.

A chaotic four way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship followed. Brodido, The Young Bucks, JetSpeed, and the Don Callis Family pairing of Hechicero and Josh Alexander traded alliances, dives, and ladder carnage. The Bucks and Callis duo briefly teamed up until it fell apart over climbing rights. Kevin Knight launched highlight reels, Bailey delivered breathtaking knees, and Brody King used ladders as weapons. After a series of spectacular falls and table breaks, Bandido outlasted the field, climbed, unhooked one belt, and then the other to retain for Brodido.

The lights and mood shifted again as Jack Perry blindsided The Young Bucks during the aftermath. A vignette revealed Perry digging up a secret and the arena darkened. Luchasaurus appeared behind the Bucks, destroyed them, discarded the Killswitch belt, and embraced Perry. Tarzan Boy hit and the reunited Jurassic Express hugged to a massive ovation.

The main event saw Hangman Adam Page defend the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher, who vowed that if anyone from the Don Callis Family interfered he would be stripped of his TNT Title. The opening was cagey until Fletcher baited the champion into strikes and a thrust kick. The fight spilled into the crowd and onto steel. Fletcher powerbombed Page on the apron and stacked near falls with a hanging DDT, Michinoku Driver, and Boston Crab. Page answered with lariats, fallaway slams, a powerbomb, and a tombstone on the floor. Fletcher replied with a sheer drop brainbuster through furniture, then more in ring brainbusters that somehow only drew twos. Page fired a V Trigger tribute and reached deep, connecting with a Dead Eye that could not finish it. After an avalanche Dead Eye sent Fletcher crashing, both men barely beat a count. Hangman finally slung the rope, hit a Buckshot Lariat out of nowhere, and kept the world title.