WWE Wrestlepalooza Live Coverage & Results (09/20/2025)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event, courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com:

Triple H Welcomes us to WrestlePalooza

We return to the ring and Paul "Triple H" Levesque invites us to "witness the final form of sports entertainment. If tonight is your first night, let me welcome you to WWE. Let me welcome you to ESPN! Let me welcome you to WrestlePalooza!" Fireworks go off at the stage to pops. He leaves and commentary hypes tonight. We cut to the back and see we're being joined by a slimmer and clean-shavenPat McAfee. The crowd showers him with love as he settles in on commentary.

Singles Match: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

At 7:13pm EST, we start our card with Brock Lesnar's entrance to a decent pop. At 7:16pm, the music pops and out comes the Greatest of All Time accompanied by a few dozen kids, all decked out in matching Cena merch. Cena pays respect to the kids, pops the crowd, and storms the ring. This match is almost under way at 7:18pm! We get Cena's custom entrance and right as Alicia Taylor begins Brock's she's interrupted by none other than Paul Heyman! He gives his former friend one last custom entrance, hyping the crowd with a "17-defeating*, G.O.A.T.-slaying, Cena-conquering, former NCAA/UFC/WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, the Last Real Ass-Kicker, Brock Lesnar!" We get our bell at 7:21pm.

Both Superstars immediately clash and go at it to a big pop. Lesnar takes an early control and begins to whip Cena into the turnbuckles, taunting him as he's down. Lesnar with a release German Suplex to the outside of the ring, stunning Cena briefly. Lesnar keeps the pace slow during his time in control, dragging out the next two minutes or so. Cena begins to power up and looks for an AA at 7:25pm; Lesnar escapes and clotheslines Cena so hard, it knocks the spit out of his mouth. Lesnar intentionally slows the pace once again, hitting another release German Suplex to keep the G.O.A.T. grounded. Lesnar pulls Cena up, looking for a Crucifix toss, but Cena escapes and begins his comeback sequence at 7:27pm. Cena hits multiple running shoulder blocks to Lesnar before finally knocking him down. Cena hits three successive Attitude Adjustments to Lesnar in a row, covering within moments--but Lesnar kicks out!

Cena calls for the Five-Knuckle Shuffle and starts the sequence, but Lesnar interrupts him with an F5! Lesnar pulls Cena up and hits another F5 to boos! Lesnar yells "get up" at Cena, then pulls him up. Lesnar hoists Cena up for a third F5 and hits it! At 7:29pm, Lesnar picks Cena up and executes a fourth F5! Will he hit 5 F5's? We're about to find out. Lesnar drags this out, standing over the downed Cena for several moments. Lesnar hits a fifth F5! 5-F5's! He picks him up and hits a sixth!!! Damn! Lesnar covers Cena and picks up the win at 7:30pm as Cole yells that Lesnar has destroyed Cena.

Your Winner, Brock Lesnar. (9 minutes)

Tag Team Match: the Usos vs the Vision (Special Guest Ref: LA Knight)

The ref (Knight) begins his entrance at 7:42pm, followed by the Usos to a great pop and crowd entrance at 7:43pm, and lastly by the Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker) with "the Visionary" Paul Heyman at 7:50pm. Note: during the Usos entrance, they paused to work up the crowd by having them get their cells out, pop the lights on, and welcome ESPN to the WWE with a massive Yeeting the likes of which haven't seen since the Great Yeet of '09. They take their sweet time, and even humor the crowd when they ask for the Usos to roll it back. Seven freakin' minutes on that entrance. We finally get our introductions ahead of our bell at 7:52pm. We're starting off with Bronson Reed and Jey Uso. Reed starts off strong but the Usos use a quick tag to double-team the big man, giving themselves a very brief time in control.

Reed quickly shuts that stuff down, however, and takes Jimmy into the Vision's corner. The two Brons begin using frequent tags to maintain control and isolate Big Jim in their corner. The pace slows drastically. Reed looks to get a steel chair but Knight catches him and warns him. Big Jim kicks Reed in the gut, making him drop the chair. Jimmy picks up the chair and Knight (the ref, mind you) tells him to go ahead, turning his back! Uso smacks Reed with the chair but Breakker rushes over to make the save. The action goes back into the ring, where Jimmy hits mounting corner punches on Reed to a big pop. Jimmy runs off the ropes but spills to the outside when Breakker grabs the top rope and drops, pulling it down with him. Knight warns him. Breakker tags in then heads outside the ring. Breakker runs around the ring and hits a torpedo shoulder tackle to Jimmy that drops him immediately. Breakker takes it back in the ring and tags in Reed; the Vision work together to hit a unique double-team move on Uso, covering for two. Reed takes a turn working over Big Jim, and the action spills outside again. Reed grabs a chair and whacks Big Jim. Knight plays it fair, allowing it, and Wade Barrett speculates this is now a No Holds Barred match.

Reed wedges a chair in a corner then begins to work over Big Jim with suplexes and slams. Breakker tags in and keeps the pace slow, using a suplex to drop Jimmy before covering. He breaks the cover himself and does push-ups in the ring as the crowd barks. Breakker and Reed continue to keep Uso isolated and use frequent tags and infrequent offensive moves to drag this out. Reed sets up a chair in the middle of the ring and places Jimmy's head on it. His move backfires, however, as Big Jim avoids it. Jimmy looks for the hot tag but Breakker tags in and takes out Jey before Jimmy can. Breakker and Reed work together to hit a move akin to the Steiner DDT. Reed looks to charge Big Jim in the corner, but Uso dodges and Reed goes head-first into the steel chair he set up in the corner earlier. At 8:02pm, Jey fires the crowd up for the upcoming hot tag.

Jimmy makes the tag as Breakker tags in, and the two clash. Jey's on fire and so is the crowd for the Yeetster as he pummels Breakker with big fists. Jey hits a big hip attack on Breakker in the corner, paying homage to Rikishi and Umaga. Jey with a big kick to stun Breakker. "Main Event" goes up top and hits a crossbody, covering for two at 8:03pm. Jimmy's shown recovering at ringside as Jey yells for a table. Jimmy gets the table to a huge pop from the Indianapolis crowd. The Usos set the table up in the middle of the ring as Heyman yells at them. Reed's back in this and all four men brawl in the ring around the set-up table. Reed repositions the table into a corner, setting it up at an approximate 45 degree angle. Reed gives direction to Breakker, who proceeds to pull down the shoulder straps. Breakker goes for a Spear on Jimmy but eats a Superkick!

The Usos fire up, hitting Superkicks on their opponents before hitting the 1D! They cover but Reed makes the save just in time at 8:05pm. Reed sits Jey up on the top rope and tries to ascend, but Uso fights him off. Breakker quickly rushes in and hits a FrankenSteiner but botches it slightly. Reed heads up top and hits a huge Moonsault on Jey! Jimmy with a Swanton (I believe, it's frantically paced) on Reed! Jey hits a spear on Breakker then follows up with an Uso Splash at 8:06pm for the w--no! Breakker kicks out! Reed argues with the ref; Jey Superkicks Reed off the apron but he lands on his feet! Reed again argues with the ref; Jey takes out Reed with a suicide dive. Wade Barrett and LA Knight both question if Jey was aiming at Knight. As the two argue, Heyman slips Breakker a steel chair. Jey disarms Breakker and goes to smack Breakker with the chair. Breakker moves; Jey just barely pulls the swing to keep from hitting LA knight.

Jimmy uses the chair to whack both members of the Vision but takes too long to follow up. Breakker hits a short, two-step Spear to drop Uso. Breakker's back is covered with Uso's blood; Uso's busted open on the forehead. Breakker spears Jey through the table still set up in the corner. Breakker drags Big Jim into the middle of the ring so Reed can hit a Tsunami! Reed covers and picks up the win at 8:09pm.

Your Winners, the Vision! (16 minutes)

WWE Women's World Championship (Vacant)Match: Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer begins her entrance at 8:18pm to a rather sedated crowd. Iyo Sky is out at 8:20pm to a decent pop, and commentary gushes over Iyo as one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Alicia Taylor makes out introductions. Just a reminder, Naomi vacated the title due to a disqualifying medical condition. This match is for said vacant title. We get our bell at 8:23pm. Note that this is their third matchup, and both prior matches have ended in a no-contest finish. Both women start off with a sign of respect, then back off into corners. They lock up and we're off! The opening moments are spent with both Superstars locking up but generally proving to be equally matched. Finally we get a change of pace as both switch to takedowns and working holds.

And this continues on. And on, with a few changes in control, but primarily it's all working holds and grounded work. At 8:32pm, Sky begins to start a comeback sequence, dropping Vaquer with a faceplant into the hard canvas. Sky counters a slow Irish Whip with a sequence culminating in a missile dropkick. Finally, the crowd begins to come alive and the pace picks up. Iyo fires up the crowd before hitting a beautiful suicide dive to Vaquer. The ref begins his count as both Superstars recover at the ringside/ramp area. Sky takes it back into the ring at the count of seven. The two battle at the ropes briefly, with Sky looking for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb to the outside--but Vaquer blocks it by grabbing the ropes. Vaquer with a big crossbody to wipe out Sky at the ringside area. SV takes it back into the ring, hitting a springboard lariat (Cole called it a crossbody but that was a lariat). Vaquer maintains control for several moments.

Iyo Sky hits a releasing German Suplex on Vaquer; Vaquer recovers and fires off one of her own and both women are down. We get replays as the crowd tries to rally behind SVB, weakly. Both women begin to exchange blows as they battle from a kneeling position to a vertical one. Sky with an uppercut; SV with a rising knee. Sky with a huge running right; SV fires off with a back suplex. Vaquer looks for a Devil's Kiss (also known as the Gooner T) but Sky escapes and takes a turn in control. Sky with a bruising knee shot to drop Vaquer. Sky heads up but Vaquer rises and blocks her. Vaquer with a vicious-looking Dragon Screw on Sky's right knee, assisted by the ropes. Ouch. Vaquer looks for the SVB (Stephanie Vaquer Bomb) but Sky evades it. Sky with a quick strike and a cover, but no joy. Sky with another big kick to the temple, dropping Vaquer. The crowd pops as both Superstars begin to recover.

Sky tries to pound some feeling into her knee. Sky hits the Bullet Train attack on Vaquer! Sky positions Vaquer and tries to climb up the turnbuckles, having some issues with her knee. Sky dives off, looking for her Moonsault, but Vaquer gets her feet up and blocks it! Vaquer goes on offense, hitting another Dragon Screw. And now, the moment you've all been waiting for: Stephanie Vaquer finally executes the Devil's kiss at 8:39pm. The crowd goes wild, as expected, and pops big when the sequence is over. Vaquer hits the SVB and covers for two. Vaquer can't believe it. We get replays of recent event. Vaquer heads up top but Iyo quickly rolls to the bottom rope, grabbing it. Iyo rises and uppercuts Vaquer, stunning her. Sky begins to ascend and the two briefly battle whilst seated on the top rope.

Iyo wins the battle and executes a beautiful Spanish Fly off the top! Iyo rubs her injured knee and fails to capitalize, taking several long moments before covering. Vaquer kicks out easily at two. Iyo Sky hits the Bullet Train attack on Vaquer at 8:42pm. Sky with a running knee strike! Sky positions Vaquer and heads up top, looking for the Moonsault once again. Vaquer rolls out the way and Sky crashes hard on her injured knee. Vaquer heads up top and hits her own version of the Spiral Tap! Vaquer covers and picks up the win at 8:43pm!

Your Winner AND NEW WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer! (20 minutes)

Mixed Tag Team Match: CM Punk & AJ Lee vs WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch

A video package hyping this begins at 8:53pm (everything until now was just ads, filler, and showing various ESPN/Indy execs on camera). Our World Heavyweight Champion and Women's Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins & Becky lynch (respectively), begin their joint entrance at 8:57pm. They're wearing awesome matching purple ensembles. We get CM Punk's entrance at 8:59pm to a decent pop. He's wearing a jacket emblazoned with "AJ's Husband" on it. AJ Lee joins him a minute later to a big pop. We get no introductions, just the bell at 9:02pm. Seth Rollins & CM Punk start us off after Lynch refused to start with Lee. Seth & CM jaw for a few before Lynch tags herself in. She taunts Punk, and the crowd chants for Punk to hit the GTS! Finally Lee comes in; Lynch takes a cheap shot and flees the ring, ultimately tagging in Rollins. Finally at 9:05pm the action starts at Punk and Rollins begin to brawl to the outside, over the barricade, and back into the ring. They battle into the Vision's corner; when the ref (Jessica Carr, hope I'm not mispelling that) has her back turned, Lynch attacks Punk over the ropes. The action continues.

Punk and Rollins battle into Punk's corner; when he distracts the ref, AJ Lee returns the favor Lynch showed and attacks Rollins in the corner to a pop. Rollins and Punk resume. Punk with an axe-handle attack to Rollins. Punk goes back up top and executes another. Punk goes up to a third corner and attempts it again; this time, Rollins gets counters it with a kick to the gut. Rollins set up a Pedigree; Rollins wiggles free and sets up a Go-to-Sleep (GTS). Rollins escapes and, with some help from Lynch, begins to stomp Punk away in the Vision's corner. As Rollins distracts the ref, Lynch whips Punk into the steel steps. AJ Lee runs around to attack; the ref warns her to go back to her corner. Rollins slows the pace at the ringside area. Rollins slams Punk's face into the announce table at 9:09pm. Rollins maintain control for several long moments, using slow and punishing strikes to chip away at Punk. Punk looks to drag himself to his corner to make a tag but Rollins blocks it.

Rollins' arrogance begins to cost him; while using a wristlock, he spends too much time jawing off. Punk capitalizes, delivering a right fist while stepping closer to his corner. Punk again hits a right, then another, inching ever closer with every strike. Rollins counters, whipping Punk into the corner. Rollins distracted the ref, allowing Lynch to once again attack Punk behind the ref's back. Lee is incensed, pacing in her corner at 9:12pm. Rollins looks for a suplex; Punk blocks it with a leg. Both men alternate attempts at a suplex, with each countering. This goes on like ten times. Punk finally connects with a suplex, gaining some separation. Punk looks for the hot tag, and Rollins looks to tag in Lynch...then pivots, instead locking Punk in a grounded headlock. Rollins continues to talk smack even as Punk powers to his feet. Punk, now in a side headlock, starts to power towards his corner, pushing Rollins back step-by-step. The crowd finally realizes what's up and comes alive as Punk tags in AJ Lee--but the ref, distracted by Lynch, didn't see it! The crowd boos heavily and the ref has to restrain Lee, sending her back to her corner.

Rollins hoists Lynch up in an impressive Military Press position. He holds her suspended in the air for a few long moments; too long, as when he goes to slam her down on Punk, Punk rolls out the way! Rollins slammed Lynch! Oops! Punk begins to show some signs of life, sending Rollins out of the ring. Punk's wide open and looks to make the hot tag to AJ Lee, only to be thwarted when Lynch rips Lee down from the apron at the last second! Rollins enters the ring and looks for a cover at 9:15pm; no joy. Rollins mock AJ Lee, doing her unique skip in a circle around her downed husband. Rollins exits the ring and skips around Lee, yelling "welcome back, AJ" as the crowd boos heavily. Rollins skips up the steps and back into the ring, then resumes skipping circles around Punk to boos. Punk finally rises and scoops up the skipping Rollins, hitting the GTS at 9:16pm! Punk can't capitalize!

Punk begins to crawl towards AJ Lee; Lynch enters the ring and grabs Punks' right foot, stopping him. Punk manages to get up to his left foot, hops back and dramatically tags in AJ Lee at 9:17pm! It's her first time in the ring in 11 years (as a competitor) and we're off! Lou Thesz Press from AJ Lee! And a second! The crowd's hot for the former three-times Divas Champion as she mops the ring with Lynch. Lee with mounting punches in the corner. Lynch looks to counter with a powerbomb but Lee counters first with a Hurricanrana. Lee's on fire, flying all over the ring as she takes it to Lynch. Crossbody into a lateral press pin attempt for a close two! Lee continues to lay into Lynch, flailing her arms (paintbrushing) Lynch back into the corner until the ref warns her. Rollins interjects, and Lee makes him pay by unloading on him! She battles him into the corner.

Lynch engages and the two botch a move, but both are okay. It happens. Lee uses Rollins' body to assist hitting a tornado DDT on Lynch. Rollins hoists Lee up from behind; Punk intercedes and helps AJ convert it into a form of a Bulldog cutter. Lee & Punk work together to hit stereo Bulldogs on Lynch & Rollins. Lee skips around the ring to a pop then looks for a Black Widow; Lynch counters and looks for a Dis-Arm-Her. Lee counters with a roll-up; Lynch escapes. Lee looks for an arm hold but Lynch escapes again. Lee looks for the Black Widow and locks it in. Rollins tries to interfere; Punk drops him and slaps in a Sharpshooter! Punk & Lee keep the holds in and prevent Rollins & Lynch from getting to the ropes. Rollins escapes and drops Punk; Lee keeps the hold on Lynch. Rollins finally breaks up the Black Widow and pulls up Lee. Lee counters, slapping the Black Widow on Rollins!

Lynch makes the save at 9:23pm, then hits the Becksploder. Rollins with a Pendulum Swing. Lynch & Rollins get their own couples' moment, hitting stereo Pedigrees on Lee & Punk! They cover but only get a two. Rollins is heard on mic, clearly, yelling "they're here because of us. We're the main events, we're the champs." Loud boos from the crowd. Rollins & Lynch pull up their opponents and look for stereo GTS's. Punk escapes and clotheslines Rollins over the top rope. Both men fall to the floor. Lee escapes the attempted GTS and hits a Becksploder on Lynch! Lee posts up in the corner, sizing up Lee. Rollin grabs Lee from the outside and drops her on her face! Punk enters the ring and hits the Stomp on Rollins then begins to unload! Lynch attacks Punk to make the save. He stands up, furious, and stops her from slapping him. She goes for a kick to the nuts; he blocks it and catches her foot. He looks to the crowd and goes for a Sharpshooter but Rollins stops him.

Punk sends Rollins out of the ring, only to be attacked by Lynch. Lynch stomps Punk down and slaps a Sharpshooter on Punk at 9:26pm. Punk powers up with his arms, taking the pressure off his knees, then counters it into a sequence I can't even begin to describe that culminates with a Sharpshooter on Lynch! Rollins makes the save and hits the Pedigree on Punk. Rollins hits the Stomp right after and covers. Lee makes the save with a Stomp on Rollins! Lynch with a Manhandle Slam immediately on Lee, covering for a close two. Lee just gets the shoulder up in time. Everyone's down for several moments. Lynch is up first. She begins to work over Lee, then pulls her to her feet. Lee comes alive, unloading on Lynch and battling her into the corner. Rollins pulls her back, allowing Lynch to attack Lee. Punk separates Lynch from Lee. Seth and Rollins begin to slug it out in the ring now.

The women separate the men to opposite corners and tell their men they've got this. Lee and Lynch clash in the middle of the ring, unloading on each other at 9:29pm. Both men begin to unload on each other, fighting side-by-side with their wives. The action spills outside, with Punk & Lee sending their opponents over the barricades. Lee schemes, then begins to tear apart the Spanish announce table to a pop. Lee tells Punk to clear the main announce table, so he does. Cole and Barrett back up to give them space. Lee and Lynch go to Spanish announce table; Punk and Rollins are on Cole's table. Lee & Punk look for stereo Manhandle Slams but Lynch & Rollins fight back. Lynch & Rollins look to go for an attack. Lee attacks Lynch; they spill across the gap and crash into their husbands and everyone's down. Lynch shoves a near lifeless AJ Lee into the ring and looks for a Manhandle Slam. Lee reverses, locking on the Black Widow. Lynch taps out at 9:31pm!

Your Winners by Submission, CM Punk & AJ Lee! (29 minutes)

WWE Class of 2026 Hall of Fame: First Inductee Announced

We hear the dong, we hear the Kid Rock, and we hear the crowd absolutely go bananas as the Undertaker rides out to his old (and imo, the only theme he should have for this character) theme. He rides his motorcycle to the ringside area and parks by Stephanie McMahon. She applauds him for a very long time as he makes his way over to her. Finally the music stops and he gets on mic. "Stephanie, is that seat open?" He steps over the barricade and is apparently joining Steph ringside. He invites her to have a seat, commenting he's never sat on that side of the barricade before. He mentions he was in Vegas last week for the fight, and they crossed path. He mentions they've crossed paths again, here in Indianapolis (cheap pop time). He asks her if she's following him. "We have known each other for quite a long time. We want to leave it there, don't we? (chuckles) I've always wanted to do this part, too. Are you ready?" The crowd pops as Steph giggles. "I said, are you ready? Because it is my esteemed honor to be able to induct you as the first member in the class of 2026 WWE Hall of Fame!" The crowd pops big. Good for her!

Undisputed WWE Championship Main Event Match: Cody Rhodes(c) vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is out first, starting his entrance at approximately 9:47pm. Our champ is out next to a big pop, complete with a singing crowd, at 9:51pm. Alicia Taylor once again nails the pre-match introductions ahead of our bell at 9:55pm EST. Cody starts us off by slapping the tar out of McIntyre. Drew proceeds to savagely lay into the champ for about two minutes. Cody begins to chain together offense, hitting a Cody Cutter before covering for a quick two. Rhodes begins to focus on McIntyre's left arm, slapping in working holds targeting Drewy-Mac's left wrist and elbow. McIntyre and Cody spend several moments battling for control. Rhodes sends McIntyre out of the ring with a Disaster Kick, then follows it up with a Suicide Dive. Rhodes looks for a second Dive but McIntyre catches him and redirects him into the ring post. McIntyre then tosses Rhodes across the Spanish announce table before going on a lengthy offensive stretch.

Rhodes finally shows some life around 10:01pm. Cody sends Drew into the corner ring post and McIntyre spills to the outside. Cody pursues but McIntyre makes him pay for it, slamming Cody's face into the apron. McIntyre with an Alabama Slam on Cody onto the steel steps! Drew takes it back into the ring and continues to work over the champ. He slows the pace, playing to the crowd and taunting Rhodes while continuing to alternate powerful strikes. At 10:04pm, Cody once again shows signs of life and the two begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. The sequence culminates with Rhodes hitting a Powerslam on a charging McIntyre. Rhodes hits a Disaster Kick to drop the challenger. Rhodes looks for a Cody Cutter; McIntyre sort of catches him, holds him for a half second-just enough for both myself and Cole to think McIntyre slammed Cody down--then finishes the move. I guess I should expect a little stutter from the champ here and there.

Rhodes and McIntyre battle into a corner, then up onto the middle rope. McIntyre hits the White Noise off the middle rope at 10:06pm! Drew covers but only picks up a two. McIntyre looks for a Claymore but Cody avoids the bulk of it. Drew hits a Glasgow Kiss but Cody manages to deflect his next attack and drop the challenger. Rhodes slaps a Figure 4 on McIntyre, causing the "Scottish Psychopath" to writhe in pain for a few moments. Finally the move is broken, and the ref checks on the champ. McIntyre removes the top turnbuckle's protective pad off. The ref tells him to hand it over, as the ref has to restore it. Drew throws it down the ramp. Drew whips Cody into the corner; the ref goes to retrieve the turnbuckle pad up the ramp. Rhodes narrowly avoids running into the exposed turnbuckle. Drew takes down the champ and covers for what would've been a winning pin...had the ref not left position to retrieve the turnbuckle pad Drew himself threw. Rhodes sends McIntyre into the exposed turnbuckle; the ref returns moments later and restores the turnbuckle pad, unaware of what transpired.

Cody goes for a Cody Cutter but McIntyre avoids it. McIntyre fires up, hitting a Claymore sans countdown at 10:10pm. Drew covers but only picks up a two. Drew looks in disbelief. Cody slowly rolls out of the ring as McIntyre sits there, contemplating life or the such. Drew stalks Cody to the outside. Cody, on his hands and knees before the main announce table, nearly gets kicked through the electronic screen of the table. Luckily, he moves in the nick of time, causing McIntyre to crash through the glass. Drew limps into the ring but manages to go for a Claymore at 10:12pm. Unfortunately, his knee gives out. Cody with a Cody Cutter; Cody hits the Cross-Rhoads then covers to pick up the win at 10:12pm.

Your Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes! (17 minutes)