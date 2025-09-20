Brodido Retains AEW Tag Team Titles In Chaotic Ladder Match At All Out

Brodido, the team of Brody King and Bandido, defended their AEW Tag Team Titles in a high-risk ladder match at AEW All Out 2025 against The Young Bucks, JetSpeed, and the Don Callis Family. The bout featured chaos from start to finish as all four teams put their bodies on the line in an attempt to walk away with the gold.

Brody King set the tone early by hitting a German Suplex on three opponents before tossing Josh Alexander onto a ladder with a back body drop. His momentum stalled when he attempted a Cannonball on Hechicero but crashed into the steel instead. The Young Bucks briefly joined forces with Hechicero and Alexander, only to try and sneak up the ladders for a quick win, which backfired when they were cut off.

The action intensified once JetSpeed gained momentum. Mike Bailey connected with a Moonsault Knee Drop onto Hechicero, who was laid across a ladder bridge. Moments later, Bandido nailed Alexander with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb through the same ladder.

The punishment kept escalating. The Bucks sent Bandido through a table, while Brody King drove Bailey through another ladder bridge at ringside. Kevin Knight attempted to scale a ladder, but his climb was halted as several men lifted the entire ladder and dumped him over the ropes and through a table.

Brody regained control by knocking the Bucks off the ladder. Bandido then soared with a Moonsault to the outside onto the Don Callis Family before regrouping with King. With the field cleared, Bandido ascended the ladder and unhooked the titles to secure the victory for Brodido.

The post-match scene took a shocking turn. Jack Perry made his return, confronting The Young Bucks. The Bucks attacked Perry, but the arena went dark and Luchasaurus appeared. He attacked the Bucks and then embraced Perry, discarding his “Luchasaurus” belt. Jurassic Express was back together in dramatic fashion.