Kris Statlander Crowned AEW Women’s World Champion At All Out

Kris Statlander has reached the top of AEW’s women’s division after claiming the AEW Women’s World Championship for the first time at All Out in Toronto.

The victory came in a four-way battle featuring Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla. The finish unfolded when Thekla drove Hayter through the ropes with a spear, taking them both out of action. That left Statlander and Storm to settle things inside the ring. After a back-and-forth exchange, Statlander trapped the champion in a pinning combination and scored the decisive three-count.

Earlier in the match, Wheeler Yuta appeared at ringside and tried speaking to Statlander. She brushed him off, and referee Aubrey Edwards quickly ordered Yuta to leave, continuing the storyline of Yuta attempting to recruit Statlander.

The reaction after the bell was filled with emotion. Both Storm and Statlander looked stunned at the outcome before Statlander raised the championship high to a backdrop of pyro. Harley Cameron rushed down to celebrate with the new champion, while Storm glared from the entranceway and pointed at her former rival. Statlander returned the gesture before proudly holding the belt aloft.

This championship win represents a crowning moment in Statlander’s AEW career. A cornerstone of the women’s roster since its early days, she first gained recognition under the “Galaxy’s Greatest Alien” persona before shifting into a more serious, hard-hitting role. Her journey has been defined by resilience, having endured two major ACL injuries that sidelined her for extended periods. After returning to capture the TBS Championship, Statlander has now climbed even higher, cementing herself as the standard-bearer of AEW’s women’s division.