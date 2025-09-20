Jon Moxley Defeats Darby Allin In Coffin Match With Help From PAC at AEW All Out

Jon Moxley came out on top against Darby Allin in a violent Coffin Match at AEW All Out, with an unexpected assist from PAC making his shocking return.

The match was already filled with chaos, with Allin even using a plastic bag that Bryan Danielson had slipped him, echoing a controversial moment from Moxley’s own past. Just as it looked like Allin might push through, PAC made his way back into AEW for the first time since April. Sporting a new look, he stormed the ring and targeted Allin.

PAC delivered a devastating Razor’s Edge, sending Allin crashing from the ring into a coffin on the outside. He followed up by placing Allin in a body bag and then shoving him into the coffin. That allowed Moxley to slam the lid shut and claim victory.

With PAC back in action after his ankle and foot injury, the Death Riders now look more dangerous than ever, standing united with Moxley, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, and Daniel Garcia.

