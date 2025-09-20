×
Kazuchika Okada Retains AEW Unified Championship At All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Kazuchika Okada Retains AEW Unified Championship At All Out

Kazuchika Okada proved once again why he sits at the top of AEW.

AEW All Out took over the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with a stacked card of championship matches, and one of the biggest saw Okada defend the AEW Unified Championship. His challengers were Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada, making for a high-stakes three-way battle.

Coming right after Mercedes Mone successfully kept hold of her TBS Championship, the Unified Title bout had the Toronto crowd ready for more, and the three stars wasted no time bringing the energy. The pace was fast from the opening bell, with all three men trading moves, countering each other, and making sure no one could keep control for long.

The audience erupted at every near fall and signature strike, especially as momentum shifted back and forth. Takeshita’s power, Dorada’s speed, and Okada’s precision made for an electric mix that had fans on their feet throughout.

The finish came after a sequence of high-impact exchanges left all three worn down. Okada found his opening, connected with the Rainmaker, and pinned Dorada to hold on to his gold.

This victory reinforces Okada’s status as the man to beat in AEW. With Tony Khan putting clear emphasis on the Unified Championship, the big question now is who will dare to step up next to challenge the Rainmaker.

