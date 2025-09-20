Mercedes Moné Retains TBS Championship At AEW All Out

Mercedes Moné left AEW All Out still in possession of the TBS Championship after a hard-fought battle with Riho.

This was Riho’s third match of 2025 and her first appearance on pay-per-view since Worlds End 2023, when she challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title. She brought plenty of fight, but Moné once again proved why she has been such a dominant champion.

The finish came after Moné raked Riho’s eyes out of the referee’s view, opening the door for her to hit the Moné Maker and seal the victory.

With this win, Moné extended her TBS Championship reign beyond 480 days and marked her 21st successful defense of the title.

ANDDDDD STILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL



OUR GLORIOUS VEO MERCEDES MONÉ RETAINS IN AN AMAZING MATCH! #AEW #AEWAllOut



pic.twitter.com/7auXMf67mm , Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) September 20, 2025

