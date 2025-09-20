×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mercedes Moné Retains TBS Championship At AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Mercedes Moné Retains TBS Championship At AEW All Out

Mercedes Moné left AEW All Out still in possession of the TBS Championship after a hard-fought battle with Riho.

This was Riho’s third match of 2025 and her first appearance on pay-per-view since Worlds End 2023, when she challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title. She brought plenty of fight, but Moné once again proved why she has been such a dominant champion.

The finish came after Moné raked Riho’s eyes out of the referee’s view, opening the door for her to hit the Moné Maker and seal the victory.

With this win, Moné extended her TBS Championship reign beyond 480 days and marked her 21st successful defense of the title.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW All Out 2025

September 20, 2025 at

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Hashtag: #all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

September 20, 2025 at

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Hashtag: #wrestlepalooza
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy