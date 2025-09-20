×
Ricochet Leads The Demand To Victory Over The Hurt Syndicate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Ricochet Leads The Demand To Victory Over The Hurt Syndicate

The Demand scored a major victory at AEW All Out.

The event featured a heated trios clash as The Demand, consisting of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, battled The Hurt Syndicate, represented by MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.

Tensions between the two groups began earlier this summer when The Demand interfered in the AEW World Tag Team Championship four-way at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Their actions directly cost Lashley and Benjamin the chance to capture gold, sparking a rivalry that carried into All Out.

When the dust settled, it was The Demand who stood tall. Ricochet secured the win for his team after catching MVP for the pinfall, giving his trio the edge in this ongoing feud.

AEW All Out 2025

September 20, 2025 at

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Hashtag: #all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

September 20, 2025 at

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Hashtag: #wrestlepalooza
