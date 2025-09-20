×
Mark Briscoe Gets Revenge On MJF In Violent Tables N Tacks Match At AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Mark Briscoe finally got his payback on MJF at AEW All Out, winning a brutal Tables N Tacks match.

Right from the start, the ring became a danger zone as Briscoe dumped a pile of tacks across the canvas. MJF spent much of the opening moments trying to stay clear, but it was Briscoe who first tasted the steel when his forehead was driven straight into them.

The punishment kept piling on, with Briscoe absorbing the early damage before battling back. He turned the tide with a back bodydrop that sent MJF crashing onto the tacks. From there, Briscoe built momentum with a senton and his signature cactus elbow, sending MJF through tables at ringside.

Briscoe then introduced a chair covered in tacks, though MJF managed to turn it against him. The former AEW World Champion delivered a devastating jumping tombstone onto the tack chair, leaving Briscoe writhing in pain.

The end came when Briscoe stacked the odds in his favor, setting up a table coated in tacks. He landed a Froggy Bow through it, followed by another Froggy Bow and finally the Jay Driller onto the tacks to secure the victory and avenge his rivalry with MJF.

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

