×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eddie Kingston Triumphs In Return Match At AEW All Out Toronto

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Eddie Kingston Triumphs In Return Match At AEW All Out Toronto

Eddie Kingston made a powerful return to the ring at AEW All Out: Toronto, securing a big win over Big Bill after being out of action since May 2024 with a broken leg and knee injuries.

This was Kingston’s first match back, and he showed he was ready for the fight despite the challenge of facing the towering former AEW Tag Team Champion. The fans fueled Kingston with energy throughout the contest as he tried to land his signature Spinning Back Fist. The first attempt was not enough, but on the second try he clipped Big Bill just enough to drop him and score the victory.

The night did not end there for Kingston. After the match, Bryan Keith stormed the ring and launched an attack, but Kingston found an ally in HOOK. The young star rushed out to make the save, and the two New York natives stood tall together, leaving the arena side by side.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy