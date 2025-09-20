Eddie Kingston Triumphs In Return Match At AEW All Out Toronto

Eddie Kingston made a powerful return to the ring at AEW All Out: Toronto, securing a big win over Big Bill after being out of action since May 2024 with a broken leg and knee injuries.

This was Kingston’s first match back, and he showed he was ready for the fight despite the challenge of facing the towering former AEW Tag Team Champion. The fans fueled Kingston with energy throughout the contest as he tried to land his signature Spinning Back Fist. The first attempt was not enough, but on the second try he clipped Big Bill just enough to drop him and score the victory.

The night did not end there for Kingston. After the match, Bryan Keith stormed the ring and launched an attack, but Kingston found an ally in HOOK. The young star rushed out to make the save, and the two New York natives stood tall together, leaving the arena side by side.