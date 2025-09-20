Adam Copeland And Christian Cage Make Triumphant Return Against FTR at AEW All Out

AEW All Out 2025 opened with a major surprise for fans inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited to face FTR in a bout that will be remembered for years to come.

It had been over a decade since Copeland and Cage last teamed up on television, with their previous outing coming back in March 2011 on WWE Raw. Their reunion was first seen at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door earlier this summer, and now in Toronto, they officially kicked off All Out together.

The atmosphere was electric, with Canadian icons Bubbles and his Green Bastard persona from Trailer Park Boys making a cameo before the action got underway. The Green Bastard even joked that Cope and Christian should “check FTR’s oil,” which delighted the local crowd.

Once the bell rang, both teams started cautiously, testing each other before the pace quickened. Near falls came in waves, with Copeland and Cage even locking in a pair of sharpshooters at one point. FTR fought back with their trademark double-team offense, but Copeland would not stay down.

The match turned when Beth Phoenix stormed to ringside and neutralized FTR’s manager Stokely Hathaway, drawing one of the loudest reactions of the night. Despite her intervention, the contest continued with both sides trading momentum. FTR connected with the Shatter Machine, but it was not enough to put away the legendary duo. Moments later, Copeland struck with a thunderous spear to score the decisive pinfall victory.

However, the celebration was short-lived. After the final bell, FTR regrouped and delivered a shocking double tombstone piledriver to Beth Phoenix while Copeland was helplessly handcuffed to the ropes. The crowd erupted in disbelief, and it was clear this rivalry is far from finished.

NO HOES! 👏👏 NO HOES! 👏👏



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/amr6Duu6Ss , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025

An homage to EACH OTHER!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/mUUMXdPm7B , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025

IT'S BETH COPELAND!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Fp43Ex35yM , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025

Thanks for the assist Beth!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Aj8qe0A6q2 , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025