WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise AEW Debut At All Out

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shocked fans when she made her debut for AEW at All Out 2025 in Toronto.

The show opened with a reunion of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage as they battled FTR in front of a loud hometown crowd. For weeks, FTR’s manager Stokely Hathaway had taken verbal shots at Copeland’s wife Beth, but the mind games backfired. Midway through the match, Beth stormed down to the ring and blindsided Hathaway. After taking him out, she dragged him to the back, ensuring he could not interfere any further. On commentary, she was introduced under her married name, Beth Copeland.

The night carried extra significance for wrestling’s power couples. Across the industry, WWE Wrestlepalooza is set to feature AJ Lee and CM Punk teaming against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch later in the evening.

During the bout, Copeland also tipped his cap to John Cena, pulling out Cena’s signature Five Knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustment. It came after Cena had recently returned the favor by performing a Spear, a move made famous by Copeland, during his match against Sami Zayn.

Copeland and Cage would go on to score the victory over FTR, but the celebration was short-lived. Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne hit the ring to set up an ambush. This distraction gave FTR the chance to regroup and take things to a shocking level. They handcuffed Copeland to the ropes, leaving him powerless as they planted Beth with a devastating double piledriver. With Cage laid out as well, Copeland was forced to watch helplessly as his wife was left hurt in the ring.