Adam Copeland Honors John Cena At AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Adam Copeland Honors John Cena At AEW All Out

Adam Copeland paid tribute to John Cena during AEW All Out in Toronto.

The event opened with a major tag team clash featuring FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler against the duo of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. During the action, Copeland began to rally and took the opportunity to channel his longtime rival and peer, John Cena. He delivered Cena’s trademark “You Can’t See Me” taunt to Wheeler before hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment.

The crowd inside Scotiabank Arena erupted, breaking into chants of Cena’s name as the moment unfolded. Cena, who is currently on his farewell tour that will end in December, was given a clear nod of respect from Copeland. Interestingly, Cena himself has drawn comparisons to Copeland in the past, having used a spear in one of his own matches and firing himself up in a similar fashion before delivering the move.

