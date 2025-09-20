Adam Copeland And Christian Cage Meet Canadian Legends Backstage At AEW

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage had some unexpected encounters with Canadian icons backstage at Scotiabank Arena.

While walking the halls, Copeland noticed a photo of hockey legend Wendel Clark and soon found himself face to face with the man himself. Copeland was clearly excited, though Christian Cage showed far less enthusiasm.

The duo’s walk then took another turn when they bumped into Bubbles from “Trailer Park Boys.” Bubbles politely offered his help, but Christian quickly declined.

Not long after, The Green Bastard appeared in full character. He promised to have their backs and urged them to “Fucking hammer people, no mercy.”