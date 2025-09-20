Daniel Garcia Scores Pre-Show Win At AEW All Out Toronto

Daniel Garcia represented the Death Riders in strong fashion during the Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of AEW All Out in Toronto. On the pre-show, Garcia secured a hard-fought singles victory over The Opps’ Katsuyori Shibata.

The contest turned in Shibata’s favor when he locked Garcia in a painful submission, but before the referee could call it, Marina Shafir stepped onto the apron and pulled the official’s attention away. That split second gave Garcia the opening he needed to strike. He blindsided Shibata, planted him with a Package Piledriver, and followed with a vicious Stomp to the head to seal the pinfall.

DEATH VALLEY DRIVER ON THE APRON!



Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CXSSAQrjvB , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025