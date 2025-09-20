The Opps Open AEW All Out With Tag Team Victory

The AEW All Out event began with a strong statement from The Opps.

Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs secured the opening victory of the Tailgate Brawl portion of the show, defeating the WorkHorsemen pairing of JD Drake and Anthony Henry in tag team action.

The match ended when Joe locked in his signature coquina clutch, forcing Drake to submit and sealing the win for his team.

The Tailgate Brawl aired live on both TNT and HBO Max, giving fans an early taste of the night’s action. Joe and Hobbs entered the match as reigning AEW Trios Champions, holding the belts alongside Katsuyori Shibata.

