Details On Why AEW Introduced The Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show Before All Out 2025

AEW All Out 2025 is just about to begin, with the company set to open the evening with its special Tailgate Brawl pre-show. Many fans questioned why this extra program was being held, and now the reason has surfaced.

According to Fightful Select, the Tailgate Brawl is not simply an add-on but a contractual part of AEW’s ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The pre-show was written directly into the deal and will be broadcast as WBD programming.

While the Tailgate Brawl will stream on WBD outlets, AEW has also arranged for a separate post-show for fans, though that portion will run outside of the WBD platforms.

“The Tailgate Brawl is a part of AEW’s deal with WBD and was worked in to their agreement. There will be a separate post show outside of WBD properties.”

The Tailgate Brawl, scheduled for September 20 at 2 PM ET, will air live on TNT and stream on HBO MAX. Among the featured matches are Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale against Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Triangle of Madness, plus additional action to set the tone before All Out officially gets underway.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).