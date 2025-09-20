Chelsea Green Launches Secret Hervice Recruitment At Wrestlepalooza Weekend

helsea Green is keeping her Wrestlepalooza weekend lively with an in-character announcement on social media. The WWE Superstar revealed that her faction, “The Secret Hervice,” is officially recruiting.

Posting as the “President of Chelsea Green Fandom,” Green shared a tongue-in-cheek job listing for a “fill-in candidate” to replace Piper Niven, who is currently away on what Green playfully calls a “top-secret assignment.”

Her message read:

“Our beloved Head of SecHERity, Slaygent P, is currently out on a top-secret special assignment. In her absence, the Secret Hervice will be accepting intel dossiers (a.k.a. resumes, for you dummies) and video submissions for a potential fill-in candidate. Only those with a license to slay, investigative background of HERlock Holmes and an impeccable record of SHEcurity will be looked at. xoxo President of Chelsea Green Fandom, Chelsea Green.”

Niven has been absent from WWE programming in recent weeks, leaving Green to recently team with Alba Fyre in a failed attempt to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on SmackDown.

This lighthearted “recruitment drive” leaves plenty of creative doors open on Raw, whether it be the debut of a new star, an NXT call-up, or even a fresh repackaging for someone already on the roster. Rumors have also swirled about Ethan Page being considered to work alongside Green on the main stage.