John Cena Sends Message Before One Last Trip To Suplex City

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
John Cena Sends Message Before One Last Trip To Suplex City

John Cena is gearing up for what could be his final encounter with Brock Lesnar later tonight at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The clash is being promoted as the last time these two rivals will meet inside the ring.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Cena took to social media to reflect on the moment and acknowledge the significance of the occasion.

“Wrestlepalooza streaming on the ESPN App is a monumental first for @WWE. One more trip to #SuplexCity can’t stop this Farewell Tour. Indy C U TONITE! Cena. Lesnar. The Last Time is Now,” Cena wrote.

The showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, as part of WWE Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event streams live on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

