Adam Copeland Says Match With Christian Cage Vs FTR At AEW All Out Is A Rare Generational Clash

Adam Copeland has shared why his upcoming match alongside Christian Cage against FTR at AEW All Out is such a significant moment, calling it one of the rare occasions where two top teams from different generations will collide.

The match, set to open Saturday’s event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, holds added meaning for Copeland and Cage. Speaking with Rock 95 Barrie, Copeland revealed that this will be the first time he and Christian have ever teamed together in a traditional two-on-two tag match on a pay-per-view in Canada.

“I did not realize that Jay and I, Christian and I, have never teamed on pay-per-view in Canada before,” Copeland admitted. “That aspect that I did not know about until I read it somewhere and I thought, ‘Well, that is pretty cool, that is awesome.’”

He went on to explain how rare this clash truly is, comparing it to legendary generational matchups. “More than anything is just the fact that we are still here doing it at a level where we feel like we are contributing at this stage of our careers. And to do it against a team who, I do not think it is arguable, is easily one of the best in the world, and I think one of the best teams of all time. So you factor in you have these two teams, one that was dominant in their era, one who was dominant in theirs. How does that work out? There are not too many instances of matches like that, you can think Rock/Hogan, there are just not many. This is one of those.”

While Copeland and Christian have never teamed together in a two-on-two pay-per-view match in Canada, they did share the ring as part of The Brood with Gangrel in a win over the Job Squad at In Your House: Rock Bottom in Vancouver back in 1998.

