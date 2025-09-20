×
CM Punk Reveals The Toughest Part Of Being A WWE Superstar

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
CM Punk Reveals The Toughest Part Of Being A WWE Superstar

CM Punk has shed light on what he feels is the hardest part of life as a professional wrestler, and it has little to do with the physical battles in the ring. Instead, Punk says it is the struggle of separating his personal life from his public persona when fans cross boundaries.

Speaking in a video feature for GQ’s YouTube channel, Punk reflected on how much he values the support of his audience while also admitting that unwanted invasions of his privacy remain the most difficult aspect of the job. He emphasized the divide between CM Punk, the character, and Phil Brooks, the individual behind the scenes.

“One of the hardest parts of being a WWE Superstar for me, at least, is the relationship I have with fans in public. You see me on the street, I am not CM Punk. I am just a dude, Phil, trying to mind his own business and walk his dog and not be bothered,” Punk explained. He added that he always gives his all to fans when he is working, signing autographs and taking photos outside arenas, but is less accepting of fans who approach him at hotels or airports. “If you are waiting for me at an airport or a hotel, I will say, ‘No, thank you, sir. This is an airport and or a hotel; this is tantamount to stalking.’”

This honest take is consistent with how Punk has handled fans on social media in recent weeks. When asked on TikTok about when he plans to retire, he offered a blunt response: “I’ll fucking retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done. And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone. So shut the fuck up.”

Tonight, Punk will once again step into the spotlight, teaming with his wife AJ Lee at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event. Together, they will take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a highly anticipated mixed tag team match

