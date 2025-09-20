×
Watch The Official WWE Wrestlepalooza Cold Open Video

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
The first ever WWE Wrestlepalooza takes place tonight and to mark the occasion, Chief Content Officer Triple H unveiled a powerful hype video on the morning of the event. The package not only builds excitement for the loaded lineup but also underscores WWE’s new five-year partnership with ESPN, with tonight’s show serving as the launch event for the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform.

Narrated by Triple H, the video captures the creative direction of WWE under his leadership, emphasizing the blurred lines between reality and scripted entertainment. He declared, “Those time-worn lines between what’s scripted and what’s not… between athletics and amusement… don’t apply anymore.”

This marks a pivotal moment for WWE’s business strategy, as premium live events officially move away from Peacock in the United States. The return of the Wrestlepalooza name, once a hallmark of ECW, signals WWE’s intent to make the show a permanent fixture in its annual calendar.

The stacked card from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending against Drew McIntyre. Adding to the spectacle, the opening bout will see John Cena square off with Brock Lesnar in Lesnar’s first match in two years. Fans will also witness the highly anticipated return of AJ Lee, who will join forces with her husband CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Also on the card, Iyo Sky will collide with Stephanie Vaquer to crown a new Women’s World Champion, while The Usos face The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Wrestlepalooza promises to be the start of a new chapter for WWE both inside the ring and as a business.

