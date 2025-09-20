×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dax Harwood Confirms Broken Nose Ahead Of AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Dax Harwood Confirms Broken Nose Ahead Of AEW All Out

Dax Harwood is pushing through a painful setback on the road to All Out. During AEW September to Remember, a heated face to face involving FTR, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage ended with Cage smashing a microphone into Harwood’s face, leaving him bloodied as the segment closed. Since then, Harwood has confirmed the damage and made it clear his plans have not changed for the weekend.

Posting on social media after undergoing scans, Harwood revealed he suffered a severe break but will still compete at the pay per view. He shared, “I had an X-Ray today. To the shock of no one, I have a severely broken nose. . . . . Unfortunately for Christian & Copeland, I’ll still be there. No way I’m missing out on this match. I’m going to embarrass you. #AEWAllOut,” Dax Harwood said in a post.

As of now, the tag team bout featuring FTR, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage is slated to open AEW All Out on Saturday at 3 PM ET, setting the tone for a high intensity afternoon in Toronto.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy