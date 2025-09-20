Dax Harwood Confirms Broken Nose Ahead Of AEW All Out

Dax Harwood is pushing through a painful setback on the road to All Out. During AEW September to Remember, a heated face to face involving FTR, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage ended with Cage smashing a microphone into Harwood’s face, leaving him bloodied as the segment closed. Since then, Harwood has confirmed the damage and made it clear his plans have not changed for the weekend.

Posting on social media after undergoing scans, Harwood revealed he suffered a severe break but will still compete at the pay per view. He shared, “I had an X-Ray today. To the shock of no one, I have a severely broken nose. . . . . Unfortunately for Christian & Copeland, I’ll still be there. No way I’m missing out on this match. I’m going to embarrass you. #AEWAllOut,” Dax Harwood said in a post.

As of now, the tag team bout featuring FTR, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage is slated to open AEW All Out on Saturday at 3 PM ET, setting the tone for a high intensity afternoon in Toronto.