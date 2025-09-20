Triple H Calls Stephanie McMahon His Rock During Candid Interview

Triple H has shared heartfelt thoughts on his relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

The WWE Chief Content Officer recently appeared on TEDSports Indianapolis, where he reflected on the importance of choosing the right life partner and credited Stephanie for being a constant source of strength in his life.

“That’s my rock,” Triple H said. “We tell a lot of people in our world as we get interns coming up, and Nick Khan, our President, and I speak to those interns, they’ll often ask us, ‘What is the most important decision you’ll ever make in your life?’ It’s your spouse.

“For sure, to me. We tell them choose wisely, because it can be the greatest thing in the world for you, or it can be the worst thing in the world for you if you choose poorly. And for me, luckily, I chose well, and hopefully she thinks she chose well. It’s such an amazing partnership, and she’s truly my rock.

“I had health issues a few years ago, which puts life into perspective for you, and it certainly did for me, around family and my kids and my wife, and it’s the most important thing in the world to me. All this other stuff, it’s wonderful. I like to think I work incredibly hard at what we do, and enjoy it more than anything.

“I think WWE is the greatest form of entertainment in the world. But all those things, all the money you make, everything else, it’s just stuff. At the end of the day, your family, your wife, your kids, whatever that is for you, that’s the most important stuff in your life.

“No one’s gonna ask you how hard you worked on Tuesday when you die. Most people regret not spending time with their families and doing things that are meaningful. You don’t see too many people on their deathbeds saying, ‘Man, I wish I’d have made one more board meeting.'”

