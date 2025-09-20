WWE Raw In Springfield Breaks Arena Record Ahead Of WrestlePalooza

WWE has set another milestone just ahead of WrestlePalooza weekend.

Days before the premium live event at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the company shattered records with this past Monday’s Raw held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. The show was a special occasion for John Cena, who grew up in nearby West Newbury and graduated from Springfield College, and the turnout reflected the hometown support.

According to Western Mass News, the event brought in an estimated $1.1 million in economic impact for Springfield, the highest single-day total in the arena’s history. The crowd packed hotels, restaurants, and local businesses, while inside the building, food, beverage, and merchandise sales also hit all-time highs.

“From the electric atmosphere in the arena to the excitement across downtown, the event showcased the power of live entertainment to bring people together and shine a global spotlight on Springfield,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan in a statement.

The Monday night broadcast, which also aired live on Netflix, was among the most attended events in the arena’s history. Outside the building, Springfield hosted its first-ever Slam Jam at The Landing Plaza, adding to the festival-like atmosphere.

Alongside Cena, the card also featured AJ Lee, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and several other top stars, making the event a memorable lead-in to WrestlePalooza.

