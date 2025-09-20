×
Mistico Defeats MJF At CMLL 92nd Anniversario To Keep His Mask

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Mistico has survived with his mask intact following a dramatic showdown against MJF at Friday’s CMLL 92nd Anniversario in Mexico City.

The clash between the CMLL icon and the former AEW World Champion turned brutal fast, with MJF ripping into Mistico’s mask and leaving him bloodied early on. Jon Cruz, who traveled with MJF for the event, repeatedly interfered until Templario arrived to balance the odds.

As the match reached its climax, Mistico nailed Cruz with a superkick on the apron before locking MJF in la mistica. Despite MJF’s attempts to power out, the submission held tight, forcing him to tap and giving Mistico the victory along with his mask.

Following the bout, MJF quickly shifted his focus to AEW, warning on social media that he would unleash his frustrations on Mark Briscoe in their upcoming Tables ‘N’ Thumbtacks match at All Out in Toronto.

The battle capped off a heated summer storyline in which MJF targeted Mexico’s luchadores, mocking their traditions and stealing masks from names like Kommander. After Mistico defeated him by disqualification at AEW’s Grand Slam Mexico, MJF retaliated by tearing off Mistico’s mask. He then made multiple CMLL appearances, capturing the Light Heavyweight Championship from Averno and defending it against Zandokan Jr., before finally agreeing to the high-stakes mask vs. title showdown.

