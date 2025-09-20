Andrade Set For First Post-WWE Appearance At The Crash In Tijuana

Andrade has already lined up his first post-WWE appearance.

The Crash confirmed that the former WWE and AEW star will be part of their show on Friday, October 3 in Tijuana, Mexico at the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez Moreno. His opponent for the card has not yet been named.

Andrade’s release from WWE was reported last week, marking the end of his second run with the company. According to Dave Meltzer, the departure stemmed from “a disciplinary thing” that was “not drug related, it was not alcohol related, it was not marriage related.”

Since parting ways with WWE, Andrade has shared brief thank-you messages to the promotion on social media and has gone back and forth with AEW’s MJF online, teasing fans with talk of a possible clash in CMLL.

His career with WWE dates back to November 2015, when he first signed with the company. After requesting his release in March 2021, Andrade moved to AEW, where he remained until his deal ended at Worlds End in December 2023. He made his return to WWE in January 2024 as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, officially beginning his second stint with the promotion.

