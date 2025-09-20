×
Cody Rhodes Vs Drew McIntyre Confirmed As WrestlePalooza Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
WWE has now officially confirmed what will headline WrestlePalooza.

With major names like Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee scheduled for in-ring returns this weekend, speculation had been running high about which bout would close the company’s first pay-per-view on ESPN. Pat McAfee revealed earlier this week on his show that the Lesnar versus John Cena clash will instead kick off the broadcast, marking the beginning of WWE’s new era on the network.

On Friday’s SmackDown, the spotlight turned to the Undisputed WWE Championship contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. General Manager Nick Aldis, while warning Paul Heyman to keep his distance, stated that this signing was for WrestlePalooza’s main event.

That message was reinforced during the heated segment that ended SmackDown, where it was officially confirmed that Rhodes defending the title against McIntyre will headline the premium live event.

This announcement means AJ Lee’s highly anticipated return, in a match that also involves CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, will take place earlier in the evening rather than closing the show.

