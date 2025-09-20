Tiffany Stratton To Defend Women’s Championship In Triple Threat Match On WWE SmackDown

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a fiery confrontation between three of the biggest names in the women’s division, setting up a major championship clash for next week. Nia Jax opened the segment by stepping into the ring and declaring herself the “Alpha female” of WWE. She voiced her frustration with Tiffany Stratton’s “It’s Tiffy Time” catchphrase and claimed credit for putting the champion “in time out.” Jax also turned her attention to Jade Cargill, dismissing her as someone who looks impressive but gets “annihilated” once the bell rings.

Tiffany Stratton soon interrupted from the stage, firing back at Jax. The Women’s Champion said she is tired of hearing her name in Jax’s promos and brushed off Cargill’s superhero-like image by telling her to “take her cape off.” Stratton reminded both rivals that she is the one holding the gold and declared herself ready to defend the title against anyone.

As Stratton moved toward the ring, security quickly stepped in to stop her. The situation escalated further when Jade Cargill stormed onto the scene, flooring several guards before walking past Stratton with her sights set on Jax. Before she could reach the ring, more security rushed in to restrain her, preventing an all-out brawl.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis then came out to settle things down. He warned all three women that any further chaos would bring serious repercussions. Aldis then dropped the big announcement: next week’s SmackDown will feature a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship, with Tiffany Stratton defending against both Nia Jax and Jade Cargill.

Stratton, who captured the title earlier this year, now faces two of her toughest challengers yet. Jax is determined to reclaim her place at the top, while Cargill is out to prove she belongs on the biggest stage. Fans can expect an intense showdown when all three collide for the gold.