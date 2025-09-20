Brock Lesnar Destroys Corey Graves On WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

Friday’s go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza kicked off with a chaotic scene as Brock Lesnar attacked commentator Corey Graves, delivering two F5s. The assault occurred during Lesnar’s scheduled exclusive interview segment, just one night before his match against John Cena.

The segment began with Lesnar coming out to in the ring, but he quickly turned his attention to announcer Michael Cole, who was in the entrance way on his way to see Lesnar for their scheduled interview. Lesnar grabbed Cole and carried him back towards the ring, appearing to set him up for an F5. Before he could execute the move, Cole’s broadcast partner, Corey Graves, entered the ring and attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation. Lesnar responded by releasing Cole, grabbing Graves, and delivering an F5 to him on the arena floor. He then picked Graves up and delivered a second F5.

Following the attack, Lesnar grabbed a broadcast camera and delivered a direct message to his Wrestlepalooza opponent. “John, I’m coming for you! I’m coming for blood!” Lesnar yelled into the lens before the show went to a commercial break.

After the commercial, the broadcast showed Lesnar continuing his rampage backstage, where he ran into his former advocate, Paul Heyman, who was flanked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Lesnar stopped, looked at Heyman, and said, “We should talk.” The statement leads to speculation that Lesnar and Heyman, who have a long and storied history together, may be open to working together again.

Back at ringside, Michael Cole announced that Corey Graves had been taken to the back to receive medical attention. Visibly shaken, Cole shared his perspective on the assault and gave a sobering preview of what John Cena will face at Wrestlepalooza.

“I’ve been doing this a long time… I’ve never ever felt as helpless as I did out there Friday,” Cole said on commentary. “If that’s what awaits John Cena tomorrow, I don’t even know if my friend John has the answers.”