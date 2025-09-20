×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brock Lesnar Destroys Corey Graves On WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Brock Lesnar Destroys Corey Graves On WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

Friday’s go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza kicked off with a chaotic scene as Brock Lesnar attacked commentator Corey Graves, delivering two F5s. The assault occurred during Lesnar’s scheduled exclusive interview segment, just one night before his match against John Cena.

The segment began with Lesnar coming out to in the ring, but he quickly turned his attention to announcer Michael Cole, who was in the entrance way on his way to see Lesnar for their scheduled interview. Lesnar grabbed Cole and carried him back towards the ring, appearing to set him up for an F5. Before he could execute the move, Cole’s broadcast partner, Corey Graves, entered the ring and attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation. Lesnar responded by releasing Cole, grabbing Graves, and delivering an F5 to him on the arena floor. He then picked Graves up and delivered a second F5.

Following the attack, Lesnar grabbed a broadcast camera and delivered a direct message to his Wrestlepalooza opponent. “John, I’m coming for you! I’m coming for blood!” Lesnar yelled into the lens before the show went to a commercial break.

After the commercial, the broadcast showed Lesnar continuing his rampage backstage, where he ran into his former advocate, Paul Heyman, who was flanked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Lesnar stopped, looked at Heyman, and said, “We should talk.” The statement leads to speculation that Lesnar and Heyman, who have a long and storied history together, may be open to working together again.

Back at ringside, Michael Cole announced that Corey Graves had been taken to the back to receive medical attention. Visibly shaken, Cole shared his perspective on the assault and gave a sobering preview of what John Cena will face at Wrestlepalooza.

“I’ve been doing this a long time… I’ve never ever felt as helpless as I did out there Friday,” Cole said on commentary. “If that’s what awaits John Cena tomorrow, I don’t even know if my friend John has the answers.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy