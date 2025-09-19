WWE Smackdown Results - September 19th, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, WWE Women's Tag Champs Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defend their gold against Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre, Carmelo Hayes accepts Sami Zayn's Open Challenge for the WWE United States Championship, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes come face to face for their Wrestlepalooza Contract Signing, Brock Lesnar has some words for John Cena before their match at Wrestlepalooza and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Carmelo Hayes, and Sami Zayn are all shown arriving to the venue for the final SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza. We cut to Corey Graves and Michael Cole and Cole heads to the locker room to interview Brock Lesnar. As Cole heads to the back, Brock Lesnar's music hits and he meets Michael Cole on the ramp. Lesnar lifts up Cole and carries him into the ring. Lesnar shoves Cole to the mat and then pulls Cole up using his tie. Corey Graves runs into the ring and pleads with Lesnar to not hurt Cole. Lesnar grabs Graves and hits him with an F5 and then screams into the camera that he's coming for blood and it's D-Day tomorrow for John Cena. Lesnar then tears apart the Prime stand and then runs back in the ring and hits Graves with another F5. Officials and Security try to stop Lesnar who keeps calling out to Cena until finally leaving the ring.

We come back from commercial break and WWE officials tend to Corey Graves in the ring. A replay of what just happened plays.

We cut backstage, Brock Lesnar walks by Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Lesnar tells Heyman that they should talk and leaves. Nick Aldis comes by and tells Breakker, Reed and Heyman that he doesn't need any problems from them and he wants to make sure the contract signing happens tonight. Heyman says they're here to make a truce with The Usos. Aldis says The Usos are in Indianapolis and Heyman knows that. Heyman tells Aldis that they might as well enjoy the show while they're here.

We cut to Michael Cole at the announce desk and says Corey Graves is getting medical attention. Cole says he's been here a long time and he's never felt as helpless as he's ever felt and he's worried if John Cena can handle Brock Lesnar if this is what Lesnar is bringing tomorrow.

Match 1 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss(c) -vs- The Green Regime (Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre)

Flair and Green start off and lock up. Green cheap shots Bliss and Flair punches her for it and tags in Bliss who hits a Senton on Green. Fyre comes in and is taken down Bliss smokes her. Fyre is tagged in and Bliss is double teamed. Fyre slams Bliss' head into the ringpost and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from a commercial break, The Miz is now on commentary with Michael Cole. Fyre covers Bliss for a two count. Bliss punches Fyre and Fyre fires back with a knee to Bliss' back. Bliss is chopped in the corner and Green is tagged in. Bliss punches Green and kicks her in the face. Bliss tries to tag but Green doesn't let her. Both Bliss and Green are down and Bliss goes to tag but Fyre knocks Flair off the apron. Green slams Bliss' head down on the mat and then connects her with the turnbuckle. Green slams into the ring post and Bliss tags out. Fyre tags in and Flair clotheslines Fyre and chops her. Flair hits a walkover clothesline on Fyre and then hits a Fallaway Slam on Fyre. Flair kicks Green off the apron, Fyre rolls up Flair and Flair kicks out. Flair gets punched by Green as she climbs the ropes by Green. Fyre beats on Flair and tags Green. Flair is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Flair stops Fyre and Green from suplexing Bliss and the hit a double natural selection and Flair covers Green for the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

B-Fab talks to The Street Profits backstage and she tells them to get their shit together. Michin comes in and tells B-Fab they have to talk to Nick Aldis and they leave. Montez Ford tells Angelo Dawkins that they'll always be good and goes to talk to Aldis about getting a tag title shot and leaves. Bo Dallas comes in and talks to Dawkins and Ford comes by and tells Dallas to screw off. Dallas says cryptic shit and Erick Rowan comes from behind them and bashes up The Street Profits.

R-Truth has an information booth set up backstage letting everyone know how to watch Wrestlepalooza on ESPN as he's a tech op. Los Garza come by and ask him for more information. Truth lets them know all the ways to watch Wrestlepalooza. Angel scans the QR Code, and Berto uses his app. Truth even tells them how to watch it if they don't have cable.

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazier & Axiom) come out for a match. Breakker & Reed attack Fraxiom as they get in the ring. Heyman gets on the mic and says Fraxiom is like The Usos - on their back. Heyman talks more trash until Fraxiom take out Reed and Breakker off the top rope and then hit suicide dives on them. Nick Aldis comes out and makes them fight now.

Match 2: Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) -vs- The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) w/Paul Heyman

Axiom and Breakker start off and Axiom tries his hardest to use his quickness to get the best of Breakker. Axiom punches Breakker and tags Frazer. Breakker throws Frazer who tags Axiom. Axiom jumps off the top rope and Breakker catches him and hits a snap slam. Reed is tagged in and Axiom is slammed down. Heyman is talking on his phone and Reed splashes Axiom in the ring. Breakker is tagged in and Axiom is kicked down. Breakker places Axiom in a headlock and Axiom punches out of the hold. Breakker sits Axiom on the top rope and climbs up with him. Breakker is knocked down and Breakker gets Axiom on his shoulders and Axiom counters out but gets slammed down with a back body drop. Breakker hits a running clothesline on Axiom and then tags in Reed. Reed punches out Axiom and slams him down. Reed hits a Senton on Axiom and then Breakker is tagged in. Breakker punches Axiom and suplexes him. Breakker punches Frazer off the apron and runs the ropes - but Axiom gets up and dropkicks Breakker. Frazer and Reed are tagged in. Frazer flies around the ring and strikes Reed several times. Frazer hits a Frog Splash and covers Reed for a near fall. Frazer goes for a corkscrew moonsault and misses. Reed hits The Jagged Edge on Frazer and goes for a Tsunami but Axiom stomps him and climbs the ropes. Axiom goes for a Spanish Fly on Reed but Reed throws Axiom off the ropes and Breakker spears him mid air. Reed hits a Tsunami on Frazer and gets the win.

Winners: The Vision

After the match, Heyman gets on the mic and says The Vision will be victorious against The Usos. The Usos appear on the videotron and welcome The Vision to The Uso Penitentiary and say they'll win tomorrow.

Nia Jax is seen walking backstage and it looks like she's up next after commercial break.

We come back from a commercial break to Nia Jax making her way out to the ring. We see a replay of her attacking Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill last week after their match. Jax gets on the mic and says she's sick of being in Toledo, OH and she's sick of the women's division. She makes it clear that she's the Alpha Female of this division. She says it's definitely not Stratton and that's why she injured Stratton. She then says she would trade appearances with Cargill and she knows Cargill would trade her in-ring ability with her as Cargill needs to improve her wrestling skills. Jax says she's the most dominant and she'll destroy whoever she wants. Tiffany Stratton comes out and says everyone is sick of Jax running her mouth about Stratton and says no one wants Jax in the title scene. Stratton says she's the champ and walks down to the ring and officials stop Stratton. Jade Cargill's music hits and Cargill comes out and punches out the officials and storms to the ring. Officials stop Cargill from entering the ring. Nick Aldis comes out and sets a triple threat match with Cargill, Jax and the champ, Stratton for next week's SmackDown.

R-Truth talks to Dragon Lee, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley backstage about how to watch Wrestlepalooza.

Match 3 - WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Sami Zayn(c) -vs- Carmelo Hayes

Hayes and Zayn lock up and Hayes flips out of an arm bar and locks Zayn in one. Zayn counters and flips Hayes to the mat and Hayes hits a dropkick knocking down Zayn. Zayn and Hayes lock up again and Hayes punches Zayn several times. Zayn punches down Hayes and then slams him into the corner. Zayn mounts Hayes in the corner and starts punching him and Hayes dumps Zayn out onto the apron. Hayes hits a draping leg-drop off the middle rope and we cut to commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Hayes punches out Zayn and then takes him down with a shoulder check and follows that up with a leg drop. Hayes covers Zayn who kicks out at two. Hayes chops Zayn and Zayn takes down Hayes with a clothesline. Zayn connects with a double axe handle and then starts punching Hayes in the corner. Zayn hits a middle rope tornado DDT and covers Hayes for a near fall. Zayn hits a driver on Hayes and covers Hayes who kicks out. Hayes knees Zayn and climbs the ropes. Zayn gets his knees up as Hayes comes down from the top. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick but Hayes kicks him first and both men are laid out and we cut to another commercial break.

We return to the match, Zayn hits a sitout powerbomb on Hayes and covers for a near fall. Hayes and Zayn trade punches and take each other down in the middle of the ring. Zayn goes for the Exploder in the corner and Hayes counters it and gets Zayn on the apron. Hayes slams down on Zayn's arm and then hits a Frog Splash and covers Zayn for a near fall. Hayes hits 1st48 and Zayn kicks out on the pin. Hayes hits a twisting neck breaker on Hayes and hits a springboard check on Zayn and then climbs the ropes. Hayes misses Nothing But Net and Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Sami Zayn

Kit Wilson talks to Nick Aldis. Damian Priest comes in all pissed and asks where Aleister Black is. Priest says if he doesn't get Black he will unleash hell on the WWE. Wilson says Priest is toxic and Priest throws Wilson through a wall and demands Aleister Black.

A video package for tomorrow's Wrestlepalooza plays.

A video package for Solo Sikoa plays. Sikoa gives props to Tonga Loa and tells us Loa is the son of Haku. He thanks Loa for bringing gold to the family and for sticking by him from the start and says his loyalty will be rewarded with gold. Loa tells Sikoa that he loves him.

Nick Aldis is in the ring for the contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. Aldis first calls out McIntyre who comes down to the ring and gets ready to speak. Rhodes' music cuts off McIntyre before he can speak and Rhodes makes his way out to the ring. McIntyre takes a seat at the contract table and watches Rhodes get in the ring. Before Rhodes sits down and signs the contract he asks McIntyre if he knows what happened here 15 years ago - he and McIntyre won the tag titles. He tells McIntyre that no one cares about that because this story isn't about McIntyre and Rhodes but it's the fans' story. Rhodes says he knows who McIntyre is and rattles off some of McIntyre's accolades. He tells McIntyre that he's known as the Scottish Warrior but lately McIntyre has become a Keyboard Warrior. He tells McIntyre to pull out his phone and trash him online because it's the last time McIntyre will get one on him. McIntyre posts "Thank you Cody" on his Twitter and says this all he's wanted. He wants a fair shot where he doesn't get screwed. McIntyre insinuates that Rhodes has gotten weak and how Rhode is a company champion and says the next time a new flavour of the month is tasted, the fans will turn on Rhodes. Rhodes signs the contract as does McIntyre. McIntyre headbutts Rhodes and starts punching Rhodes outside the ring. McIntyre slams Rhodes' head into the announce desk and goes to Claymore Rhodes through the announce desk like he did 5 weeks go. McIntyre stops himself from kicking Rhodes and tells Rhodes he's going to take the championship from Rhodes tomorrow at Wrestlepalooza. McIntyre says he isn't screwing this up for himself and starts walking away. Rhodes jumps out on McIntyre as he's leaving and then the two begin to brawl. Officials try their best to separate the two. McIntyre boots Rhodes in the face and stomps on Rhodes' head as we get the end credits.