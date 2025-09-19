Tony Khan Responds To Brody King’s “Abolish ICE” Shirt On AEW Dynamite

During a media call promoting the 2025 All Out pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Brody King wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt on an episode of Dynamite. Khan emphasized that AEW talent are encouraged to be themselves and bring their authentic personalities to the screen.

“Well, I think it’s really important to note that the wrestlers in AEW are presented very much as their authentic selves. In the case of Brody King and Hangman Page, that’s who those guys are, being themselves. And I respect Hangman Page. I respect Brody King. AEW is a wrestling organization, and we present wrestling. I want wrestling fans from all over the world, of all different perspectives. And I think that’s one of the things that makes wrestling really great, it brings people from all walks of life together.”

Khan went on to stress that AEW’s focus will always remain on delivering the best wrestling possible, even while allowing performers to express themselves.

“One of the things I really believe that’s great about AEW is the wrestlers presenting their authentic perspective that’s true to them, but also the wrestling company being a place where all the fans can come and watch the wrestling, and that’s the focus of the show. I employ Hangman Page and Brody King because they’re awesome wrestlers, and that is the thing on the marquee: wrestling. When the fans come in, I want them to know that’s the focus of the show and that’s what we’re putting on. The wrestlers are themselves, and that’s part of what makes the show great. Whether everyone agrees with everything every wrestler says or not is not the point of the show to me. The point is that it’s a great wrestling show, like September to Remember or like All Out this Saturday afternoon. Thanks.”