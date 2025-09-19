NWA Samhain Main Event Set For October 17 In Atlanta

NWA has confirmed the main event for its upcoming Samhain event, set for October 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. Thom Latimer will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason in a high-stakes rematch.

The bout will see Latimer and Mason once again battle for the historic Ten Pounds of Gold, following their clash at NWA 77. This marks the third edition of Samhain, which will take place at the iconic Center Stage.

In addition to the title match, the card will feature Shotzi Blackheart making her NWA debut and the return of former Worlds Champion Matt Cardona, along with several other marquee appearances.

Samhain Part 3 will be filmed for future episodes of NWA Powerrr, which airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 PM EST via Roku Sports. Tickets are available now at NWALiveEvents.com.

