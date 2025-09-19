×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NWA Samhain Main Event Set For October 17 In Atlanta

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 19, 2025
NWA Samhain Main Event Set For October 17 In Atlanta

NWA has confirmed the main event for its upcoming Samhain event, set for October 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. Thom Latimer will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason in a high-stakes rematch.

The bout will see Latimer and Mason once again battle for the historic Ten Pounds of Gold, following their clash at NWA 77. This marks the third edition of Samhain, which will take place at the iconic Center Stage.

In addition to the title match, the card will feature Shotzi Blackheart making her NWA debut and the return of former Worlds Champion Matt Cardona, along with several other marquee appearances.

Samhain Part 3 will be filmed for future episodes of NWA Powerrr, which airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 PM EST via Roku Sports. Tickets are available now at NWALiveEvents.com.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy