CM Punk Reveals Contract Clash With Vince McMahon Over His Entrance Theme

CM Punk has been busy promoting this Saturday’s WWE Wrestlepalooza and recently took part in a unique Q&A feature with GQ Magazine. The outlet gathered questions from across the Internet, and Punk answered them candidly, offering some surprising insight into his past experiences with Vince McMahon.

When asked whether he would ever bring back Killswitch Engage’s “This Fire Burns” as his entrance theme, Punk shut down the idea immediately. He explained that “Cult of Personality” is too important to him to replace and revealed that he fought to keep it years ago. Punk recalled that during one of his contract renegotiations with McMahon, he insisted on securing the rights to the song even though he knew “how much he hated paying for licensed music.” Expecting McMahon to deny the request, Punk was ready to take a break if necessary, but to his shock, McMahon approved it.

Punk also reflected on a clash with McMahon during his Straight Edge Society days. After bleaching his hair blonde, he said McMahon became “very upset” and demanded he change it back. “I refused to do it. It turned into a thing,” Punk admitted.

In other parts of the session, Punk addressed retirement rumors with his trademark bluntness, stating, “I’ll f**king retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done and you’ll miss me when I’m gone.” He also revealed that advice from Paul Heyman has stuck with him over the years: “Don’t take sh*t from anybody.”

The former world champion further explained why he does not sign autographs at airports, hotels, or while out walking his dog, making it clear that during those moments he is “Phil and not CM Punk.” However, he emphasized that when performing, he gives everything to the fans and will happily sign outside the arenas.

This Saturday, Punk will team with his wife AJ Lee in a marquee mixed tag match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza. Fans in the United States can catch the show on ESPN’s streaming service, while international viewers can watch via Netflix.