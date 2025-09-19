CM Punk Fires Back At Fan Questioning His Retirement Plans

CM Punk has not held back when it comes to addressing questions about his retirement from professional wrestling. After spotting a comment on TikTok asking when he plans to step away, the former world champion gave a sharp reply, making it clear that he will decide when his career ends and that he still has unfinished business.

In a video for GQ, Punk responded directly: “I’ll fucking retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done. And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone. So shut the fuck up.” His blunt words followed a more thoughtful conversation during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, where he admitted that at 46 years old, the subject of retirement is “looming.”

On that show, Punk explained that he is choosing to focus on the present and enjoy his current run, acknowledging that while his time in the ring will not last forever, he wants to go out on his own terms and shape a final chapter that cements his legacy.

Punk is set for action this Saturday at the inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event on September 20. He will team up with his wife AJ Lee, who is returning to the ring for the first time since her 2015 retirement, to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a high-profile mixed tag team match.